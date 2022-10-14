ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Key moments as ECU comes up big in 4-OT homecoming win, 47-45

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two weeks on the road, East Carolina’s football team returned to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for Saturday’s homecoming game with Memphis. It was an exciting game, to say the least. After a 17-0 deficit going into the second quarter, the Pirates turned the game right around, taking down Memphis in a four-overtime […]
WITN

It’s a “super” week for celebrating ECU homecoming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation prepped for the homecoming football game with different forms of fun festivities, including the “super pirates” parade. The celebration has been in full swing since Saturday morning, from reunions to tailgating, and the parade. Eastern North Carolina University’s homecoming parade connects the...
WITN

Great Harvest Company kicks off bready bear fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -You can get a sweet treat for a good cause starting on Friday, as Great Harvest Company kicks off their annual bready bear fundraiser. Every year, the company sells their signature honey whole wheat teddy bears and donate $4 of every sale to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and foster care efforts.
piratemedia1.com

ECU will host the 2022 Divine 9 Step Show after three year hiatus

East Carolina University will host the 2022 National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Divine 9 Step Show at 7 p.m on Oct. 14 in the Wright Auditorium as part of the week-long homecoming festivities. Senior economics major Tyrell Govan is the NPHC Social Media Chair and said he manages the social media...
piratemedia1.com

Homecoming festivities continue with Skit Night

East Carolina University held its annual homecoming skit night competition in Wright Theater on Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. where student organizations performed acts that incorporated this year’s superhero theme. The winners of the night included the previous year’s winners Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi, as...
neusenews.com

Veterans' Roundtable: Veterans' issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County

Welcome to our second weekly article, VETERANS’ ROUNDTABLE, with veterans’ news for everyone. Our intent is to keep everyone abreast of all veterans’ issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County. We will accept veterans’ information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans’ community. However, we must have the information on Monday before it is to be published the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.
WITN

Latino Festival brings the community together at annual celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All walks of life were welcomed to experience Latin American culture in downtown Greenville for the 19th annual Latino Festival Saturday afternoon. The festival brings the taste, sights, and experiences of Latin American living all to Greenville Town Commons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees...
WITN

Hazardous waste collection event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
WNCT

PCS appoints Hutchinson as director of transportation￼

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]
WITN

Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
WNCT

BCCC awards construction for boat manufacturing building

WASHINGTON, NC — Beaufort County Community College has awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program. The contract was given to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills […]
WITN

Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
