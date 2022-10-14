Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU volleyball falls at #24 Central Florida, swept on weekend trip
ORLANDO, Fla. (ECU Athletics) – No. 24 UCF hit .390 and racked up 51 kills on the way to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15) American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at The Venue. The Pirates drop to 8-12 overall and 3-5 in league play while the...
Key moments as ECU comes up big in 4-OT homecoming win, 47-45
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two weeks on the road, East Carolina’s football team returned to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for Saturday’s homecoming game with Memphis. It was an exciting game, to say the least. After a 17-0 deficit going into the second quarter, the Pirates turned the game right around, taking down Memphis in a four-overtime […]
WITN
It’s a “super” week for celebrating ECU homecoming
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation prepped for the homecoming football game with different forms of fun festivities, including the “super pirates” parade. The celebration has been in full swing since Saturday morning, from reunions to tailgating, and the parade. Eastern North Carolina University’s homecoming parade connects the...
Everything Mike Houston said after ECU's thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media after the team’s thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis in four overtimes on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. ECU improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play with the win. Here’s everything Houston had to say after the game, including a full video press conference at the end of the article.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seahawks and Panthers prevail, Pam Pack falls on Homecoming in Beaufort County
After being stopped on downs at the Lejeune 26-yard line on their opening drive, Southside scored every time it had the ball the rest of the first half for a 45-0 victory on Homecoming. Senior quarterback Walker Hill completed nine of 13 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and...
WITN
ECU to honor Golden LEAF’s investment in their Eastern Region Pharma Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has scheduled a ceremony to name the first floor of the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building in recognition of the Golden LEAF Foundation at 4 p.m. Monday in the new building’s lobby. The naming honors Golden LEAF’s recent investment of $1.9 million...
Strachan's big night lifts Rocky Mount past rival Southern Nash
Bailey, N.C. — Rocky Mount scored the game’s opening 23 points and used a four-touchdown performance from running back Sam Strachan to win 43-28 on the road over rival Southern Nash on Friday. The win avenged last year’s loss to Southern Nash for the Gryphons, who improved to...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 9 - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 9. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Great Harvest Company kicks off bready bear fundraiser
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -You can get a sweet treat for a good cause starting on Friday, as Great Harvest Company kicks off their annual bready bear fundraiser. Every year, the company sells their signature honey whole wheat teddy bears and donate $4 of every sale to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and foster care efforts.
piratemedia1.com
ECU will host the 2022 Divine 9 Step Show after three year hiatus
East Carolina University will host the 2022 National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Divine 9 Step Show at 7 p.m on Oct. 14 in the Wright Auditorium as part of the week-long homecoming festivities. Senior economics major Tyrell Govan is the NPHC Social Media Chair and said he manages the social media...
piratemedia1.com
Homecoming festivities continue with Skit Night
East Carolina University held its annual homecoming skit night competition in Wright Theater on Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. where student organizations performed acts that incorporated this year’s superhero theme. The winners of the night included the previous year’s winners Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi, as...
neusenews.com
Veterans' Roundtable: Veterans' issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County
Welcome to our second weekly article, VETERANS’ ROUNDTABLE, with veterans’ news for everyone. Our intent is to keep everyone abreast of all veterans’ issues and events for Kinston & Lenoir County. We will accept veterans’ information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans’ community. However, we must have the information on Monday before it is to be published the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.
Nothing Bundt Cakes dares you not to fall in love with their treats
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check this place out. Craig Marshall is the owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes that has opened in Greenville. The store is part of a national chain but is the first in Greenville. Marshall said he wants all guests who come […]
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
WITN
Latino Festival brings the community together at annual celebration
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All walks of life were welcomed to experience Latin American culture in downtown Greenville for the 19th annual Latino Festival Saturday afternoon. The festival brings the taste, sights, and experiences of Latin American living all to Greenville Town Commons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees...
WITN
Hazardous waste collection event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
PCS appoints Hutchinson as director of transportation￼
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
BCCC awards construction for boat manufacturing building
WASHINGTON, NC — Beaufort County Community College has awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program. The contract was given to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills […]
WITN
Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
