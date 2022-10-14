Hatfield Breast Cancer Patient Addressed Diagnosis with Navy-Trained Pragmatism: Act Now, Cry Later

Image via 6abc.

Hatfield veteran Carolyn Jones got her breast cancer diagnosis four years ago. The news initially set her back, but not for long. As 6abc reported, the organizational skills she learned in the service quickly kicked in.

Jones was a chef with the U.S. Navy, a role that taught her how to tackle large-scale missions requiring focus, time-management, flexibility, and commitment.

Those exact skills came to the fore again in her quest to beat cancer.

“Crying is not going to change the diagnosis,” she remembered thinking at the time. “Being depressed. It’s not gonna change the diagnosis.”

She broke the news in a family-and-friend group text tinged with practicality: “I’m not going to worry about the unknown. When I have more information, I’ll let you know.

“But right now, I’m getting ready to go to a holiday party.”

Jones’ resolve, which she credits to her mother who raised her and her nine siblings, enabled her to muster helpful forces. Friends and family were solicited to assist with the rigors of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

“They knew which day was their day to help me out,” she said.

After her successful treatment, Jones undertook a new mission: Sharing what she learned.

“Go! Go get your mammogram ,” she reminded emphatically.