LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on Seventh Street, where two people were found dead and identified as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. No officers were injured.

According to troopers, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a complaint of a unclothed man who who was reportedly seen waving a firearm in the 1800 block of Seventh Street.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject. An LCPD Officer discharged their firearm and the subject retreated back into the home and closed the door. The male retreated back into a house, and Lake Charles SWAT were called in and deployed the SWAT robot.

The robot entered the house and located the two dead individuals, one in a rear hallway and the other in a bedroom doorway.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, it was determined that they had been dead for several days.

Through preliminary investigation and in conjunction with the preliminary investigation of the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Investigators suspect the incident leading to the deaths of the victims occurred sometime prior to midnight on the night of Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Willie Fontenot or Sgt. Joe Savoie by calling (337) 491-1311.

LCPD has requested that the Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigate the officer involved shooting. Any additional questions regarding that investigation should be directed to LSP.