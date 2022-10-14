ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk accidental apartment fire displaces 5

By Alton Worley II
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - 5 adults were left displaced after a fire in Suffolk burned through the second floor of an apartment building.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Pine Street for a structure fire at 8:16 a.m. Upon arrival at 8:18 a.m. firefighters from Battalion 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Rescue 1, Medic 1, and EMS 1 found smoke coming from the two and a half story residential home that was converted into two apartments.

As firefighters began their search, several adults were found outside, and three adults were still in the first-floor apartment. The fire was found in the kitchen of the second apartment and firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack. Authorities say the fire was placed under control at 8:34 a.m.

The fire has been determined to be accidental related to cooking after an investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

One woman was evaluated for injuries related to the fire but was not transported to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

All five adults from the first and second floor apartments have been displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

