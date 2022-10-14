Read full article on original website
Related
A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics
It didn’t matter how he fared, but Kobe Bryant was a household name during the marquee event.
Golf Digest
Pray for Jordan Spieth after getting savagely roasted for his Masters collapse by John Isner
Earlier this morning we warned you that a giant wave of pickleball content was coming. Well, an hour later, it's official. The Loop is now a pickleball site and we are henceforth changing our name to THE PICKLE. OK, not really. At least, not yet. But get a couple golfers...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Phil Mickelson denies giving infamous interview in which he made scathing comments about Saudi Arabia — even though he previously admitted to it
Golf writer Alan Shipnuck said in February that Mickelson told him that Saudi Arabia has a "horrible record on human rights."
Brooks Koepka defeats teammate Peter Uihlein in three-hole playoff to win LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf’s regular-season finale in the Kingdom couldn’t be decided with just 54 holes. Smash GC teammates Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein squared off in a $4 million playoff at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia after both players finished Sunday’s final round tied at 12 under. Repeating the 18th hole until a winner was decided, each player made birdie on the first two playoff holes before Koepka sealed the deal the third time around after Uihlein’s shot from the greenside bunker found the water.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
Lexi Thompson breaks three-year victory drought at Aramco Team Series event in New York
Lexi Thompson hoisted a trophy for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series in New York. The 27-year-old American star, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic, closed with a 69 at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point to win by three over Brooke Henderson and Madelene Sagstrom.
Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List
Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram. Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.
Golf.com
Kyle Long dishes on Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and the golfers he thinks would make good NFL players
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
Golf Digest
Keegan Bradley draws on memories of Tiger Woods in seizing Zozo Championship victory
Of all the shots and all the drama surrounding Tiger Woods’ historic victory in the 2019 Zozo Championship—the one that tied him with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins—Keegan Bradley remembered the walk. Bradley was fortunate enough, and played beautifully enough, to be in the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Golf.com
Pro pars first hole at PGA Tour qualifier — then plays the next 8 at 33-over (!)
He parred his first hole. He birdied his fifth. It was a 231-yarder, too. Buckle up. We’ll go from lowest to highest, include a question mark and end with a drive to the parking lot. A bogey five. A double-bogey five. A double-bogey six. A quadruple-bogey eight. A septuple-bogey...
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler teamed up in pickleball. It was fantastic
Pickleball is all the rage these days as Tom Brady and LeBron James buy up professional teams in a sport much of the country is still learning about. Stopping just short of those major investments, for now at least, PGA Tour players are getting involved, too. Dallas sports legends Jordan...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by...
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast
Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0