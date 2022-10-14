ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken Firm’s Security Tech to Shorten Emergency Response Times at Michigan High School

ZeroEyes technology claims accurate identification of a location's threats within seconds.Image via ZeroEyes at YouTube.

Conshohocken’s ZeroEyes — creators of an A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform — has become the safety-security solution of choice for Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) in Mich.

“While we already have a robust security system, with campus-wide cameras and a lockout boot system, when I saw the ZeroEyes demo and realized how significantly it reduces law enforcement response time during an active shooter event, I knew that adopting the solution for our school was a no-brainer,” said Dominic Iocco, President, LCHS.

Working in conjunction with a school’s existing security cameras, ZeroEyes automatically identifies guns the moment they become “visible” and alerts school administrators and safety personnel within seconds.

The ZeroEyes company was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders who used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI on gun detection.

In addition to its Lansing Catholic High School install, the solution has been implemented across K–12 school districts in 19 states.

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

