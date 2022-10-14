ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NME

Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
CNET

Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' Virtual Land Isn't Grabbing Users, Report Says

"An empty world is a sad world." That's reportedly one of the concerns expressed in an internal Meta document related to Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual land that's also the company's key metaverse offering for consumers. Internal documents including memos from employees show that Horizon Worlds isn't pulling in the number...
PC Magazine

Shovel Knight Dig (for PC) Review

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Yacht Club Games' Shovel Knight became an indie hit. Not only did we get the excellent original game, but three expansions that offered their own twists on retro-platforming goodness (not to mention puzzle and fighting games starring the helmeted hero). Shovel Knight Dig, co-developed by Nitrome, is the most ambitious spin-off yet. This $24.99 PC game turns familiar Shovel Knight gameplay into a new roguelike adventure. Although the swap ultimately leaves this game less fulfilling than the side-scrolling original, it still makes for a fun, endless journey to the center of the Earth.
techunwrapped.com

download any classic game from these websites for free

And it is that despite the fact that this software focused on entertainment is increasingly demanding with the hardware of our computers, many prefer titles from the past. Moreover, for many users, the games that were made in the past had better quality, although with much worse graphics, than the current ones. Hence, a good number of them want to get hold of, in one way or another, old games to install on your pc.
NME

Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark

Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
ComicBook

Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
CNET

Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Has the Better Camera?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Google's Pixel 7 Pro has already seriously impressed me with its slick new design, its streamlined Android 13 software and, of course, its excellent triple camera setup on the back. But the competition is fierce, with Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro also packing some potent specs and a set of cameras that can take truly superb images.
aiexpress.io

Minecraft Legends will be released on PC and consoles in spring 2023

Minecraft Legends, the motion/technique recreation that duties gamers with pushing again Piglins to avoid wasting the Overworld, will probably be launched within the spring. Information of the discharge window was dropped throughout Minecraft Dwell 2022 which happened as we speak. Together with the discharge window, a primary look behind the...
CNET

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month

Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
dexerto.com

Nintendo freezes Switch Sports online service after repeated crashes

Nintendo has temporarily disabled online services for Switch Sports after the most recent update caused repeated crashes before matches. Earlier this year, Nintendo followed up its best-selling video game, Wii Sports, with a spiritual successor for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Sports allowed players to challenge friends locally and online...
Distractify

Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?

The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
