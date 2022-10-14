Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
kmvt
One person sent to hopsital in rollover crash
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
kmvt
Emergency housing options further explored in Ketchum
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ketchum City Staff is considering two short-term initiatives that will address the housing crisis over the Winter. The first is the prepaying of rents to secure available rental units and hotel rooms, and then re-leasing to qualified persons. The second is placing temporary tiny homes on city land. Staff will be presenting these ideas to the Ketchum City Council on Monday October 17th to get direction on whether these options should be pursued.
