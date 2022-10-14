KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ketchum City Staff is considering two short-term initiatives that will address the housing crisis over the Winter. The first is the prepaying of rents to secure available rental units and hotel rooms, and then re-leasing to qualified persons. The second is placing temporary tiny homes on city land. Staff will be presenting these ideas to the Ketchum City Council on Monday October 17th to get direction on whether these options should be pursued.

KETCHUM, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO