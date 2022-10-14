ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

kmvt

One person sent to hopsital in rollover crash

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Emergency housing options further explored in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ketchum City Staff is considering two short-term initiatives that will address the housing crisis over the Winter. The first is the prepaying of rents to secure available rental units and hotel rooms, and then re-leasing to qualified persons. The second is placing temporary tiny homes on city land. Staff will be presenting these ideas to the Ketchum City Council on Monday October 17th to get direction on whether these options should be pursued.
KETCHUM, ID

