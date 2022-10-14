ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

2-year-old shot, killed in Benson

BENSON, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was investigating the death of a 2-year-old. Officials responded to a home on West Watson Road before 7:30 p.m. A representative with the sheriff's office told WRAL News the toddler was shot and killed. There were no other reported injuries.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Work family rallies to support woman wounded in Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh is fighting for her life at WakeMed Hospital. A friend told WRAL News that Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was visiting a friend in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson says the shooting began in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, in shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Police searched door-to-door in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Trail for hours before containing the suspect in an area off Old Milburnie Road. Around 9:40, Raleigh police said that suspect was in custody and would be taken to WakeMed. They did not identify the person or say what, if any, injuries the person had.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police: 15-year-old shooter in critical condition at WakeMed

Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening. Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large

Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition. Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy