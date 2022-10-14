Read full article on original website
WRAL
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
BENSON, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was investigating the death of a 2-year-old. Officials responded to a home on West Watson Road before 7:30 p.m. A representative with the sheriff's office told WRAL News the toddler was shot and killed. There were no other reported injuries.
WRAL
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
WRAL
Person in custody after firing gun inside home near site of Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police said one person had fired shots inside of a home not even 2 miles from where the Hedingham shooting took place only days ago.
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
Suspect in Raleigh shooting is 15 years old and in critical condition, police say
The victims include three women, a 16-year-old boy and an off-duty police officer, officials said at a news conference Friday morning.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
WRAL
At vigils, online, community rallies to support families of Raleigh mass shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood. About 200 community members gathered at the Willow Oak clubhouse. The event, planned weeks ago, was supposed to be a fall celebration, but instead it turned into a vigil.
WRAL
Work family rallies to support woman wounded in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh is fighting for her life at WakeMed Hospital. A friend told WRAL News that Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was visiting a friend in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson says the shooting began in...
WRAL
Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, in shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Police searched door-to-door in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Trail for hours before containing the suspect in an area off Old Milburnie Road. Around 9:40, Raleigh police said that suspect was in custody and would be taken to WakeMed. They did not identify the person or say what, if any, injuries the person had.
WRAL
Police: 15-year-old shooter in critical condition at WakeMed
Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening. Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles...
WRAL
Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large
Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition. Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh...
Wake County DA preparing to seek adult charges against 15-year-old shooting suspect
Although the suspect is still in critical condition, Lorrin Freeman, Wake County DA, is preparing for adult charges in this case.
WRAL
Raleigh mayor talks one-on-one with WRAL about Hedingham shooting
Thursday evening the Raleigh mayor's worst fear was realized. Mary-Ann Baldwin was the mayor of a city rocked by a mass shooting. Thursday evening the Raleigh mayor's worst fear was realized. Mary-Ann Baldwin was the mayor of a city rocked by a mass shooting.
WRAL
Victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting remembered for love, smiles, dog walks, big plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Chief of Police Estella Patterson said a 15-year-old opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and...
Woman accused of having gun during argument in Southern Alamance High School parking lot, sheriff’s office says
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A report about a gun in an Alamance County School parking lot led to an arrest, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource office at Southern Alamance High School got a report about someone with a gun in […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
WRAL
Witness describes east Raleigh neighborhood shooting: 'We heard the gunshots. I saw him bleeding out in the car.'
WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood.
