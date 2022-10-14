ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Live at 7pm: Warnock, Walker to spar in exclusive Georgia Senate debate

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzaMS_0iZ1WH9p00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, in which voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives.

You can watch the debate inside this story beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The outcome of November’s election is pivotal for both parties as they try to win the majority in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

Georgia’s outcome has gained importance with Republican nominees in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Arizona potentially underperforming in races the GOP had targeted heading into the 2022 election season.

Overshadowing the debate are recent reports that Walker paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child. Walker has denied the reports and accused the woman of lying.

The hourlong matchup could force both men to answer attacks — personal and political — that have flooded voters’ television screens and social media feeds for months.

“Raphael Warnock will have to answer why he has voted 96% of the time with (President) Joe Biden, giving us record-high inflation, all while doubling his own income,” Walker aide Will Kiley said, previewing now-familiar assertions from Republicans.

Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, wrote in a memo that the debate will highlight Walker’s “pattern of lies, disturbing behavior, and positions” that “prove he is not ready to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.” Fulks added, however, that Warnock would highlight his nearly two years in the Senate as proof he “will work with anyone to help the people of our state.”

Poll gives Warnock slight lead

While the race remains close, Sen. Warnock was leading Walker by two points according to a WSAV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Tuesday.

The poll had Warnock at 48 percent and Walker at 46, with four percent still undecided. Those numbers represent a 4-point swing for the Democratic incumbent who was trailing Walker by two points in August. Warnock’s support is driven by women, the poll found, with 51 percent of female voters backing the senator compared to 42 percent behind Walker.

Friday’s debate comes one week after a New York Times report detailed the claims of a woman who says Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 and asked her to get a second one in 2011, which she declined.

In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion.

“The first I knew about any of this was when some reporter asked me about an abortion. And I’m like, ‘No, that’s a lie.’ And then I was asked if I paid for an abortion, and I said: ‘No. I did not pay for an abortion,’” Walker told the network. “I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one (an abortion). I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know.”

Walker has said in the past that he supports a total ban on abortion.

Meanwhile, the pro-Walker political ads and the ex-running back’s supporters in Congress are targeting incidents in Warnock’s past.

“Has anyone asked Warnock about the allegations against Warnock?” Florida Gov. Rick Scott asked, repeatedly mispronouncing the incumbent’s name as “WAR’-nick” after taking the stage at a Walker campaign stop Tuesday.

Scott alluded to a March 2020 incident in which Warnock’s then-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, told police he ran over her foot with his vehicle.

Police records state that officers found no evidence that Warnock did so. The couple divorced before Warnock’s election to the Senate, and they share two young children.

Martha Zoller, a popular conservative radio host who supports Walker, has noted Warnock’s past as fair game, but she’s reserved her harshest criticism for Walker and said it is “getting harder and harder for some (Republicans) to justify” voting for their nominee.

Ultimately, she said, the choice for some voters will come down to the same calculation that Scott and their Washington colleagues already have made.

“If they see Walker as a guy that’s going to vote against Joe Biden, and he’s going to rebalance the power in the Senate, then they will continue to vote for Herschel Walker,” Zoller said. “If they believe that he has gone too far in his personal life, and they can’t support that, they will either not vote or vote against him.”

According to Georgia’s election rules, either Warnock or Walker will need to secure more than 50% of the vote to win the contest. Should neither manage to improve on their recent poll numbers, they would face off in a runoff election in December.

Who is Raphael Warnock?

Warnock became Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator after winning a special election in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down because of failing health. Isakson died in December.

The freshman senator is seeking reelection in a swing state where Democrats have no guarantee of holding political ground they gained in 2020.

Warnock, 53, is a pastor-turned-politician who eked out a narrow victory in 2020, managing to unite a diverse coalition of voters to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Isakson resigned.

The Democratic senator once again finds himself under the national spotlight as polls show a tight race between him and Walker. Should it stay that way on Election Day, history could repeat and force a runoff. With the election still weeks away, however, both sides are hoping that undecided voters will ultimately tip the contest their way.

Over the past three months Warnock has pulled in more than $26 million, a massive haul that his campaign points to as evidence of momentum in the final stretch.

Who is Herschel Walker?

Herschel Walker, 60, pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences.

“I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. The United States, he said, “is a good place,” adding that ”a way we make it better is by coming together.”

Yet the former football star who calls all Georgians “my family” has staked out familiar conservative ground on America’s most glaring societal fissures, seemingly contradicting his promises of unity.

Walker says those who do not share his vision of the country can leave. He says his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party are the real purveyors of division. He insists that their “wokeness” on race, transgender rights and other issues threatens U.S. power and identity.

“Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people,” Walker says in one ad, making a claim based on the fact that Warnock, who is also Black, has acknowledged institutional racism during his sermons as a Baptist minister. “I believe we’re a great country full of generous people,” Walker concludes.

That approach is not surprising in a state controlled for most of its history by white cultural conservatives, and it aligns Walker with many high-profile Republicans, including former President Donald Trump. But Walker’s arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Walker became a household name in the 1980s when he won the Heisman Trophy while at the University of Georgia. He went on to a decorated NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning Pro Bowl honors in consecutive years before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Herschel Walker again denies paying for abortion after skipping TV debate

Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has once again denied paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, telling an interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks to NBC News come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday. During the debate in Atlanta, the extremist congresswoman ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.And in a a contentious CNN interview, right-wing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Warnock-Walker debate in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican opponent, former football star Herschel Walker, faced off on Friday night for their first and likely only debate, using the face-to-face meeting to make their cases to voters just a few weeks before Election Day. The debate came amid...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”

Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Walker, Warnock supporters rally before debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it, the Hostess City is at the center of the political universe tonight as Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker prepare to face off on the debate stage. “I can not think of a better place for this debate to happen — the only debate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Overnight chase on Wilmington Island leads to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east […]
WILMINGTON ISLAND, GA
TheDailyBeast

Everyone Gives Herschel Walker a Pass on Abortion Scandal During GA Senate Debate

Herschel Walker entered Friday night’s Georgia Senate debate with his campaign reeling from the fallout of revelations he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion. When it was over, Walker left the debate stage without ever having to answer meaningful questions about the credible allegations. The debate moderators asked Walker to respond to the story, he said it was a lie, and simply moved on.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Abrams seizes on voting rights issues in rematch with Kemp

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is putting a heavy focus on voting rights concerns in the hopes of mobilizing voters of color in her bid to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Abrams’s leadership committee, One Georgia, this week held multiple events in the Peach State aimed at Black voters that hit Kemp over allegations […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy