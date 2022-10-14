Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 55-0 win over Vanderbilt
No. 1 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett returned to form against Vanderbilt, turning in his best game since Georgia’s win over South Carolina. He completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Beck was good in relief of Bennett, completing eight of his 11 attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Vanderbilt 28-0
Georgia leads Vanderbilt 28-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Kenny McIntosh scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter against Vanderbilt, finding the endzone as both a receiver and a rusher. After totaling only 13 receiving yards versus Auburn, the senior running back surpassed that in the first half alone, finishing the frame with two receptions for 20 yards.
Postgame observations: Georgia dominates Vanderbilt 55-0
Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Saturday, improving to 7-0 on the season. The Commodores fall to 3-4. Here are some observations from the Bulldogs’ win. The Bulldogs had struggled with slow starts in recent games, but that problem did not persist against the Commodores. Georgia scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, taking a commanding 28-0 lead into the half.
UGA celebrates 100th homecoming parade
Smiles and Bulldog cheers were abundant on East Clayton Street while the Redcoat Marching Band joined the University of Georgia in celebrating its homecoming’s 100th anniversary in its annual parade. “[My favorite part about the parade is] 100% the Redcoat band, they are so choreographed and it is just...
Rivalry meet against Georgia Tech brings out the best in Bulldogs
With a quick start off the blocks, The University of Georgia men’s and women’s team established their dominance at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta against rival the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia finished the meet on top with the women’s team finishing 188-109 over Georgia Tech and...
Dog of all trades: UGA student's service dog ranks as one of the fastest in the nation
Apollo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mississippi, has had the most remarkable underdog story. He went from flunking out of police dog training to becoming one of the fastest dogs in the country, a certified service dog, and a heartthrob around the University of Georgia’s campus. Apollo comes from...
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Athens band The Asymptomatics discuss musical journey, future goals
The Asymptomatics, a seven-member band, are taking the streets of Athens by storm with their “sweaty dance party” live performances and new EP, “Modern Ooze.” Singing a mix of covers and original songs, The Asymptomatics put on highly energetic performances at local bars like Boar’s Head Lounge and, more recently, the Georgia Theatre.
Vision Video rocks Athens music scene with new album
Vision Video, a goth-pop band from Athens, has recently drummed up attention with the release of their second album, “Haunted Hours,” on Oct. 11. Vision Video pushes the boundaries of goth and punk music. The intentional pairing of dark clothes and eccentric makeup with the comfort of emotionally relatable lyrics sets them apart from other bands.
Pumpkin spice fever: Testing 4 pumpkin drinks in Athens
While fall brings changing leaves and weather, it also brings change to many menus and my own taste palate. Pumpkin spice lattes are a staple in most coffee shops, and I patiently wait the entire year for the restock. The perfect blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice melts on my tongue brings me straight into the fall season.
PHOTOS: Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee hosts stand-up fundraiser
On Thursday evening, Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee hosted the Stand Up Athens Democrats Fundraiser featuring comedic performances from several Athens-Clarke County commissioners, Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Sheriff John Q. Williams and Mayor Kelly Girtz. Athens and Atlanta comedians, Noell Appling, Tamar Rubin and David Perdue also performed during the fundraising event co-hosted by comedian Ali Haider and Jason Pratt, the committee’s vice chair for communications. According to the committee’s Instagram, the show raised over $1000.
Vegan-friendly restaurants in Athens
Since the recent closing of The Grit, a locally-owned vegetarian restaurant, Athenians might be on the search for a new go-to vegetarian or vegan-friendly restaurant. The Red & Black compiled a list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly eateries that can provide new options for Athens’ meat-free community. Slutty Vegan. Since...
