No. 1 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett returned to form against Vanderbilt, turning in his best game since Georgia’s win over South Carolina. He completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Beck was good in relief of Bennett, completing eight of his 11 attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO