Kara Swisher and Steve Case go back — way back, to the 1990s. She was a young Washington Post reporter covering a new thing called “the Internet” … and he was a co-founder of the company that became AOL. In the latest episode of On With Kara Swisher, they take a walk through time to look at how far the world has come and where tech companies have stumbled or fallen flat.

