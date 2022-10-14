Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF・
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. * Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
PWMania
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
PWMania
Melina Opens Up About How WWE Women Were “Punished” During the Divas Era
Former WWE star recently spoke with WrestlePurists.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Melina commented on working for the company during the Divas era:. “We’re blessed to have this contract, this opportunity, and it’s not to say that hey, let me bash the company,...
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
