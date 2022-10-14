– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO