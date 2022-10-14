Read full article on original website
Related
What Resale Market Demands Mean for the Supply Chain
In today’s economy, we’re seeing more and more people out shopping for pre-owned goods. Retailers have realized this opportunity and are jumping on the bandwagon. For instance, REI, a popular outdoor recreation store, reported that its pre-owned sales growth in 2021 was 86%. While that number is already impressive, it is expected to grow even more as the business expands its online resale and trade-in program to all retail locations. This is just one story among so many retailers—major brands like Target, Ikea and Lululemon are also expanding resale programs. REI’s success is proof that, by extending the lifespan of a product, companies can meet better sustainability goals and ease logistical supply chain issues while growing revenue.
NASDAQ
Supply chain snarls loosen for U.S. companies, but plenty of problems remain
John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth. Oct 13 (Reuters) - John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth.
Reports: Kroger, Albertsons in merger talks; more on what it means
Experts say Kroger would increase buying power by acquiring one of its largest rivals, Albertsons. But whether or not it would lead to lower prices is uncertain.
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics
Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales - executive
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the Renault (RENA.PA) brand's European sales over the last two years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
alpenhornnews.com
Analyzing Big Data in Oil and Gas market dynamics over 2021-2026
The Big Data in Oil and Gas professionals to be more vigilant and connect with patients proactively. Data collected from Big Data in Oil and Gas can help doctors identify the best treatment process for patients and achieve expected outcomes. Research objective. In the recent research report on Big Data...
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
Strategy Analytics: Samsung Display Widens Lead in the Smartphone Display Panel Market in H1 2022
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- According to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “ Smartphone Display Panel Market Share Q2 2022: LCD Panel Revenues Plunge ”, the global smartphone display panel market registered a revenue of $20 billion in H1 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005333/en/ Smartphone Display Panel Market 1H 2022; Source: Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies Service (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
Sustainable Agri-tech Startup Vitæ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Its 100% Autonomous Home Smart Gardening System
The British company’s Vitæ Halo is an innovative indoor herb garden that allows you to grow fresh and organic plants directly from the comfort of your home. London, UK — 12 October 2022 — Vitæ, the award-winning company that aims to reinvent urban agriculture, is launching the Vitæ Halo, an innovative indoor herb garden that grows fresh, tasteful herbs whenever or wherever you need them. The British company, founded in 2020, offers a product made from 100% bio plastic, that uses 90% less water than soil-based agriculture, with 100% organic seeds and nutrients. With the Vitæ Halo Indoor Garden, Vitæ makes growing your own food easier, more sustainable, entirely autonomous, and unlike traditional gardening. The company is launching an IndieGogo campaign on 31st October 2022, with the goal to build bigger and more refined units which can be used domestically and commercially in urban spaces.
How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects
People are becoming more environmentally conscious and want to use systems and services that don't damage the environment. Recently, there has been increased interest in launching initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases. The easily trackable nature of distributed ledgers can help ensure that corporations stick to greener initiatives, whether carbon credits or using sustainable materials. Bitcoin, the protocol that introduced the masses to blockchain technology, has a negative reputation among environmentalists due to the belief that it requires a tremendous amount of energy.
alpenhornnews.com
Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Report 2021 â?? Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026
Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market research report examines and anticipates several countries throughout the world, as well as current trends and possibilities in the region. Research objective. The latest research report on Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market, highlights the typical parameters such as consumption value and volume, while also...
Woonsocket Call
How Kahera’s CEO Kechi is improving luxury travel
Kahera Luxury is a luxury full-service agency providing a holistic travel experience. Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client’s needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.
takeitcool.com
2-Propanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “2-Propanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Propanol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Propanol. Process Included. 2-Propanol Production from Propene via Direct Hydration. 2-Propanol Production from...
freightwaves.com
KAG Logistics expands 3PL platform through Connectrans deal
Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) subsidiary KAG Logistics (KAGL) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Canadian 3PL Connectrans Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Based in the Toronto area, Connectrans specializes in U.S.-Canada cross-border freight transportation, including truckload (dry van, temperature control and flatbed), less-than-truckload and intermodal freight, through...
salestechstar.com
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
getnews.info
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo’s tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
alpenhornnews.com
New Trends in Digital Oscilloscope Market Size 2021 | Methodology, Estimation, Research and Future Growth by 2026
Digital Oscilloscope Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Oscilloscope market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The Digital Oscilloscope market analysis report analyzes this industry's regional and competitive split to pinpoint the major variables that could spur its...
alpenhornnews.com
IoT in Defence Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2028
The IoT in Defence market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global IoT in Defence market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding IoT in Defence .
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Comments / 0