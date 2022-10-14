The British company’s Vitæ Halo is an innovative indoor herb garden that allows you to grow fresh and organic plants directly from the comfort of your home. London, UK — 12 October 2022 — Vitæ, the award-winning company that aims to reinvent urban agriculture, is launching the Vitæ Halo, an innovative indoor herb garden that grows fresh, tasteful herbs whenever or wherever you need them. The British company, founded in 2020, offers a product made from 100% bio plastic, that uses 90% less water than soil-based agriculture, with 100% organic seeds and nutrients. With the Vitæ Halo Indoor Garden, Vitæ makes growing your own food easier, more sustainable, entirely autonomous, and unlike traditional gardening. The company is launching an IndieGogo campaign on 31st October 2022, with the goal to build bigger and more refined units which can be used domestically and commercially in urban spaces.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO