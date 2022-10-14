ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

3 arrested, 1 child hurt after bullets strike Marshall County home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three men were arrested after gunfire struck a home in Marshall County this past weekend, leading to the injury of a child. Officers were called Friday just before 7:45 p.m. to the 19000 block of 4B Road in reference to a residence being struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired from nearby.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Watervliet Police asking for help identifying subject

WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Watervliet Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras. If you have any information about the person pictured, please contact Watervliet Police at (269) 463-4770.
WATERVLIET, MI
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County

A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people in custody after pursuit with stolen vehicle

Three people were taken into custody after South Bend Police pursued a stolen vehicle. It was just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, when an officer observed a vehicle with no license plate, traveling east on Western Avenue. The officer then observed the vehicle accelerating at a high rate...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Fire crews called after car crashes into home in Cass County

Fire crews in Cass County were called to a home where a fire had sparked after a vehicle crashed into the structure. The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the area of Huntley Street and Barron Lake Road. Sheriff’s investigators say a 33-year-old Niles man was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman, 36, arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

A woman was arrested after Goshen Police were called to Brookside Manor where a domestic incident was allegedly taking place. Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after getting a 911 call where the dispatcher hear an argument and the person asking for police. On arrival,...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan City man, 70, charged with arson after vehicle fires

The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 1, regarding a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West apartment complex. Once on scene, officers discovered one vehicle fully engulfed in fire and a second vehicle parked close by that also started to catch fire. The Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire to both vehicles.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man, 25, injured in crash on County Road 16

A Goshen man suffered serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on County Road 16. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, on CR 16 east of County Road 1 when police say the 25-year-old failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway. The Toyota...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy