95.3 MNC
18 year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
WNDU
Police identify shooting victim in Elkhart
WNDU
3 arrested, 1 child hurt after bullets strike Marshall County home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three men were arrested after gunfire struck a home in Marshall County this past weekend, leading to the injury of a child. Officers were called Friday just before 7:45 p.m. to the 19000 block of 4B Road in reference to a residence being struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired from nearby.
abc57.com
Watervliet Police asking for help identifying subject
WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Watervliet Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras. If you have any information about the person pictured, please contact Watervliet Police at (269) 463-4770.
95.3 MNC
Two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man is one of two people arrested on drug-related charges in Marshall County. The traffic stop happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, in the area of Novelty and Walnut Streets. Police K-9 Diesel was called in and sniffed out suspected cocaine and marijuana. The driver, 33-year-old Andres...
abc57.com
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
95.3 MNC
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
Fire crews called after car crashes into home in Cass County
Fire crews in Cass County were called to a home where a fire had sparked after a vehicle crashed into the structure. The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the area of Huntley Street and Barron Lake Road. Sheriff’s investigators say a 33-year-old Niles man was...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 36, arrested after alleged domestic violence incident
A woman was arrested after Goshen Police were called to Brookside Manor where a domestic incident was allegedly taking place. Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after getting a 911 call where the dispatcher hear an argument and the person asking for police. On arrival,...
95.3 MNC
Hammond man arrested on suspicion of theft of ATM in Michigan City
The Michigan City Police Department was notified on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 about the theft of currency from an ATM located at First Trust Credit Union at 950 East on U.S. 20. Officers say the ATM had sustained an extensive amount of damage. An audit was conducted by...
abc57.com
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man, 70, charged with arson after vehicle fires
The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 1, regarding a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West apartment complex. Once on scene, officers discovered one vehicle fully engulfed in fire and a second vehicle parked close by that also started to catch fire. The Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire to both vehicles.
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
95.3 MNC
abc57.com
Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
abc57.com
Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
