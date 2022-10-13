Read full article on original website
Why CEOs Are Turning to a Data-Driven Hiring Process
Since the early 2010s, the world of business has seen an incredible push from the tech sector, with these two fields becoming more intertwined than ever before. For most business practices, from workforce management to marketing, data has become a central part of the story. Data-driven marketing, sales, communications, and more, are now normal day-to-day practices.
How These 3 CEOS Are Saving the World, One Sustainable Product At a Time
Sustainability is at the forefront of many people’s minds these days, as the environmental impact of climate change continues to rear its ugly head in the form of intense droughts, stronger storms, heat waves, and community health risks. Many companies are leading the charge towards a more sustainable world, bringing products to the market that are lowering emissions, reducing waste, and giving access to more ethical options.
Become the Ritz Carlton of Your Industry and Create Cult-Like Customers
You can’t have a business without customers. It’s that simple. But to create cult-like customers, customers who become ambassadors for your brand and tell others about you—well that takes providing value and creating an experience that they’ll never forget. Success in business is determined by one...
Why Minerva Neurosciences Shares Dipped By Around 70%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR surged 163.8% to close at $0.8970 on Monday after the company announced a $16.5 million award and royalty/supply relief in the AMPYRA arbitration case. Inpixon INPX shares gained 90.6% to settle at $9.11 after gaining 10% on Friday. Last Tuesday the company announced new purchase orders.
