Crisp fall weekend, lots of sunshine

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on another crisp fall day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s, with breezy conditions.

Another ideal evening for Football Friday Nite, with readings falling off through the 50s under fair skies. Clouds will tonight ahead of a cold front that could trigger a brief shower across northwest Ohio.

High pressure will settle in during the day on Saturday providing lots of sunshine. Afternoon readings will reach the low 60s, with slightly milder readings on Sunday, though still below normal. The skies will be clear Saturday night and turn partly sunny on Sunday, with another cold front arriving in the afternoon.

Breezy and unseasonably cold weather early next week will be accompanied by considerable cloudiness and isolated lake-effect showers, along with near-freezing morning temperatures.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny, crisp. High 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 45

Saturday: Stray shower, clearing, crisp. High 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (44)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, cooler, sprinkle. High 50 (41)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quite chilly, few rain/snow showers. High 46 (35)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 50 (33)

