ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crisp fall weekend, lots of sunshine

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcC1O_0iZ1V22O00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on another crisp fall day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s, with breezy conditions.

Another ideal evening for Football Friday Nite, with readings falling off through the 50s under fair skies. Clouds will tonight ahead of a cold front that could trigger a brief shower across northwest Ohio.

High pressure will settle in during the day on Saturday providing lots of sunshine. Afternoon readings will reach the low 60s, with slightly milder readings on Sunday, though still below normal. The skies will be clear Saturday night and turn partly sunny on Sunday, with another cold front arriving in the afternoon.

Breezy and unseasonably cold weather early next week will be accompanied by considerable cloudiness and isolated lake-effect showers, along with near-freezing morning temperatures.

Forecast

  • Friday: Sunny, crisp. High 63
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 45
  • Saturday: Stray shower, clearing, crisp. High 60
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (44)
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, cooler, sprinkle. High 50 (41)
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quite chilly, few rain/snow showers. High 46 (35)
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 50 (33)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Big cool down to start workweek, first flurries of season

After a beautiful weekend in Central Ohio, we’ve got a steep drop ahead, as temperatures tumble into the 40s behind a cold front. Temperatures start in the low 40s in Columbus at daybreak, then only rebound to the upper 40s for daytime highs. It will be very breezy throughout the day, with gusts upwards of 25 mph, providing a bit of a wind chill, making temperatures feel even colder. We will see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a few showers picking up late tonight and overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beautiful weekend, turning sharply colder Monday with gusty winds

We enjoyed another crisp, breezy, fall day with patchy clouds and a light southwest breeze. An upper-level disturbance pushed east with the first in a series of cold fronts. The afternoon was a little milder, with readings reaching mid-60s, though still slightly below normal. The sky tonight will be mostly clear after mid-level clouds move […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beautiful weekend before cold blast

We are enjoying another crisp breezy, crisp fall day in the wake of a cold front, as high pressure settles in. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an upper level disturbance. Sunday will be a little milder, with afternoon readings will reach the mid-60s, though still slightly below normal. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening Weather Forecast 10-16-2022

Evening Weather Forecast 10-16-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3T54Rze. Overnight Weather Forecast 10-16-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3T54Rze. Columbus Marathon raises $1 million for Nationwide …. Columbus Marathon raises $1 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3D2NKbW. Homecoming for Weinland Park sports program that …. Homecoming for Weinland Park sports program that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gas prices fall for the first time in a month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The cost of gasoline took a dip for the first time in a month just as prices were approaching $4 per gallon. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 14.3 cents per gallon from last week to an average price of $3.81. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What roads are closed for the NCH marathon?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital marathon on Sunday, roads near and around North Bank Park in downtown Columbus will close to cars. With more than 12,000 participants and about 100,000 viewers flocking to downtown for marathon, half-marathon and other races, some roads near North Bank Park will remain closed through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jesse Owens 5K kicks off Columbus Marathon weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of people lined up to take their mark in one of the first events of the 2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon weekend. The Jesse Owens 5K was held Saturday morning at North Bank Park. This marked the first time the event was held as a 5K, previously being held […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy