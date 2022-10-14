After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.

WYOMING STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO