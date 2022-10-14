ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Excited NASCAR fans gear up for weekend race

By Logan Reever
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  It’s expected to be a busy weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400 NASCAR race.

8 Sports Now reporter Logan Reever is spending the weekend at the speedway in a Johnnie Walker RV with the fans to capture all the action on the track and off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

