Riley County, KS

Extreme fire danger warning in Riley County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 2 days ago

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An extreme fire danger warning has been issued for Riley County for Friday, Oct. 14, and will remain in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

Here’s why it’s so windy today and what that means for fire danger

The warning includes a ban on any outdoor burning at this time. The extreme fire danger warning means that fire can spread quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely, according to Riley County.

(KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

These windy conditions are actually part of a much larger system hanging out near the Great Lakes Region. This large, powerful, low-pressure system has many dynamic parts to it that influence the weather we see here in our viewing area:

  • Dry conditions
  • High wind gusts
  • Mostly clear skies
  • Cooler air flowing in
  • Unsettled weather
KSNT News

KSNT News

