At Hotel Hubertus, the wellness experience is literally being spun on its head. Designed by Noa Network as an addition to the hotel, a new spa overlooking the town of Valdaora in northern Italy looks like a floating village turned upside down. “The essence of this project is about overturning horizons, with the result being a feeling of amazement for the observer,” Lukas Rungger, the lead architect and cofounder of Noa, says of the project. “Visitors to the spa experience a variety of constantly changing views in the wellness areas, where their perspectives are constantly changing, whether they are lying in the sauna, sitting in the relaxation area, or floating in the pool.” Officially named the Hub of Huts, the project was completed last June.

