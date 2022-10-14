Read full article on original website
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake developers don’t want to “offend hardcore fans”
Speaking to NME, Philippe Ducharme – senior producer at EA Motive – has shared that the team tasked with remaking Dead Space wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game. Discussing the responsibility that comes with remaking a popular title,...
NME
The ‘Dead Space’ remake has changed certain scenes to be scarier
The upcoming Dead Space remake has changed certain scenes and horrifying moments from the original game to make them scarier. In an interview with NME, EA Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme confirmed that some parts of the original Dead Space have been tweaked so that instead of watching something happening from behind a screen or glass, players will either see it in the same room as them or actually have protagonist Isaac as the victim.
NME
Ubisoft’s ‘Splinter Cell’ remake has lost its director
David Grivel, the director of the forthcoming Splinter Cell remake, has left Ubisoft after 11 years. In a LinkedIn post found by VGC, Grivel announced his departure from the video game publisher by saying it was “time for (him) to go on a new adventure.” It’s been a little over nine years since Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and the Splinter Cell remake was first announced in December.
NME
Dead Space’ preview: back from the dead
The more things change, the more they same the same. It’s a cliched adage, but after a few hours with EA’s all-singing, all-dancing remake of action-horror gem Dead Space, we’re getting a new and improved experience that reinforces what made Dead Space so great in the first place.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
The real-life mermaids turning fantasy into reality on Britain’s shores
A tail arcs up, spraying droplets of seawater over the people standing on the pontoon dock. The children rush forwards, enchanted. A mermaid, who has pulled herself up on to a paddle board, laughs, water streaming from her hair. Her tail colouring mimics the rich greens and browns of the local sea life.
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
Han Solo ‘frozen’ in carbonite or ciabatta? Bakery pays tribute to ‘Star Wars’
Jabba the Hutt may have used Han Solo as a decoration, but this latest version of the captured smuggler may be better to have over for dinner. A bakery in Benicia, California, raised the stakes, or should it be dough, to honor the “Star Wars” character portrayed by Harrison Ford in a massive, 6-foot loaf of bread dubbed “Pan Solo,” The Associated Press reported.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Teases What's to Come in Long-Awaited Sequel
At long last, the Avatar franchise is returning to the big screen. James Cameron's Avatar debuted in theaters nearly 13 years ago, and he has had a slew of sequels in the works for quite a while. At the end of this year, the first of those sequels is hitting theaters around the world, taking movie fans back to the world of Pandora. Don't expect Avatar: The Way of Water to be just like its predecessor, though. Everyone involved in the franchise continues to say just how different the sequel is.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ developer to share a “new look” at the game
Firaxis Games will be streaming a brand new look at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13). This “exciting new look” will stream on Firaxis’ official Twitch channel and will go live at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CEST.
NME
‘Invisible Man’ director calls out review posted by comedian Limmy more than two years ago
Limmy has been attacked online by the director of The Invisible Man (2020) for a review that he posted about the film more than two years ago. The Scottish comedian, whose real name is Brian Limmond, wrote on Twitter in June 2020 that he initially enjoyed the horror film before finding that it had too many “plot holes”.
