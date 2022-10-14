Read full article on original website
Related
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake has an AI director with “hundreds” of random scares
EA Motive‘s upcoming Dead Space remake will include “hundreds” of potential encounters designed to scare players who are returning to places they have already progressed through. Speaking to NME, Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme shared that due to certain immersion-oriented changes that have been made to the...
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC
Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City. Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and...
Digital Trends
Can’t wait for the Resident Evil 4 remake? Watch Chainsaw Man
With the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake looming ever closer, fans may be looking for something to whet their appetites with. Given Resident Evil 4‘s unique identity, it’s often hard to find media that matches what the third-person shooter delivers. Narratively, it rides a delicate line between shocking horror and camp comedy in a way that doesn’t seem like it would work on paper, but in execution gives the game a voice all of its own.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Complex
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Fallout New Vegas developer reveals, "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it"
"There's not even a question of whether or not we would do it," says Obsidian co-founder Feargus Urquhart
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
NFL・
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ developer to share a “new look” at the game
Firaxis Games will be streaming a brand new look at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13). This “exciting new look” will stream on Firaxis’ official Twitch channel and will go live at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CEST.
NME
ITZY announce comeback, to release English single ‘Boys Like You’ this week
K-pop girl group ITZY are set to release a new English-language single ‘Boys Like You’ later this week. On October 17 at Midnight KST, the quintet shared a poster on Twitter announcing their upcoming pre-release single ‘Boys Like You’, due out on October 21 at 12AM EST/1PM KST. Although ITZY have released English versions of their singles in the past, this will mark the act’s first original English-language track.
NME
Weezer reportedly respond to billboard stunt with one of their own
Weezer have reportedly responded to a recent billboard stunt by buying one of their own, and leaving a message for the owners of the other billboard. As reported in the Salt Lake City Tribune, social media creator Cory Hunter Winn purchased a billboard back in June that displayed Weezer’s name.
Han Solo ‘frozen’ in carbonite or ciabatta? Bakery pays tribute to ‘Star Wars’
Jabba the Hutt may have used Han Solo as a decoration, but this latest version of the captured smuggler may be better to have over for dinner. A bakery in Benicia, California, raised the stakes, or should it be dough, to honor the “Star Wars” character portrayed by Harrison Ford in a massive, 6-foot loaf of bread dubbed “Pan Solo,” The Associated Press reported.
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME
How to watch ‘Minecraft’ Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is taking place later today (October 15), and with a pre-show vote taking place, players will receive news of a new mob entering the game as well as other Minecraft news. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect. Minecraft Live 2022 was announced in...
NME
PinkPantheress joins Paramore for ‘Misery Business’ at Austin City Limits
Played their second Austin City Limits show this weekend, and were joined by PinkPantheress to perform ‘Misery Business’ – check out footage below. The band, who returned with new single ‘This Is Why’ last month and shared details of a sixth album of the same name due in January 2023, recently began a comeback tour of intimate venues across North America.
Comments / 0