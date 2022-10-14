ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Mediawan Kids & Family’s Somewhere Animation to Produce ‘Chefclub Adventures’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMFnx_0iZ1TW7H00

Mediawan Kids & Family’s animation label Somewhere Animation is set to produce its first show, “Chefclub Adventures,” a colorful comedy series set in the world of cooking.

The Paris-based company, which is dedicated to 2D animation, is partnering up with the popular brand and studio Chefclub to create the series.

Founded in 2016 by three brothers, Chefclub runs an online digital cooking channel and website drawing 2.5 billion views each month worldwide, including 390 million views each month in France and one billion in the U.S., according to Mediawan.

The family-owned business, whose mantra is to introduce young audiences to cooking in a way that is accessible, fun and entertaining, currently boasts more than 110 million subscribers worldwide.

Somewhere Animation, founded and headed by Arthur Colignon, is one of the latest additions to Mediawan Kids & Family. The large group is behind a flurry of series based on new and iconic brands, from “The Little Prince,” “Robin Hood – Mischief in Sherwood” to “Miraculous -Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” (co-produced with ZAG).

Based on the notion of “eating well,” “Chefclub Adventures” is aimed at pre-school children aged 4 to 7 and follows the brand’s iconic characters, Chef Maurice and his friends Lola, Carlton, Colette, Elvis and the Kikitos.

In each 11-minute episode, the foodies travel the world to find surprising and unique ingredients which they’ll put on their recipe book. Along their adventures, they feel the joy of sharing and learn about the importance of friendship and family.

Ross Hastings ( “Thomas & Friends,” “Bob the Builder “) will be the lead writer for the project. “Chefclub Adventures” will also be expanded into original digital content produced by Chefclub, including new recipes. The series will be distributed in France and worldwide by Mediawan Kids & Family.

Julien Borde, Director of the Television Division at Mediawan Kids & Family , said the company was looking forward to collaborating with Chefclub to offer children “a new approach to cooking.”

The Chefclub Adventures series aims to make eating well fun and joyful. With Chef Maurice and his gang, viewers will discover the richness and diversity of ingredients in world cuisine ,” said Borde. He added that Chefclub has developed a “unique edutainment expertise which, combined with the know-how of Somewhere Animation, will allow us to create a series that is as engaging as it is impactful .”

Colignon, meanwhile, said “cooking is at the center of(his) life and is part of (his) founding values,” as his father was a chef and he “grew up above the family restaurant.”

“Chefclub Adventures is the meeting of kawai and cartoon, a universe that will make children curious about the world around them, and give them an appetite for sharing, friendship and good food,” said Colignon, adding that “Chefclub Adventures is not a cooking show but real food therapy!”

Thomas Lang, co-founder and CEO of Chefclub, said “It is a source of great satisfaction to see Chefclub Friends grow into a cartoon for children around the world.”

“Since the beginning of the adventure, we are deeply convinced of the richness and uniqueness of the universe we develop for the youngest viewers,” Lang continued.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Amusing Whodunnit ‘Magpie Murders’ Delivers Quaint Mystery Within a Mystery: TV Review

One for sorrow, two for joy. Three for a girl, four for a boy. Five for silver, six for gold. Seven for a story yet to be told. Or, in the case of this “Magpie,” make that two stories yet to be told. The latest limited series from PBS’s Masterpiece, “Magpie Murders,” may be derived from the popular children’s nursery rhyme, but the way director Peter Cattaneo unfolds the mystery within a mystery in this whodunnit is anything but child’s play. The story, based on the 2016 novel by Anthony Hororwitz (the first in The Susan Ryeland series), begins when famed author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Women Behind the Wheel,’ ‘Baby Makers’ Join Limonero’s Mipcom Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Limonero Films, an independent boutique distributor of factual programming and documentaries, is launching a selection of documentaries and factual entertainment series at the Mipcom TV market. The titles are “Women Behind the Wheel,” produced by Dartmouth Films in the U.K., the wildlife titles “Wild Icons of Iberia” and “Heroines of the Savannah,” both by Azor Productions in Spain, “The Baby Makers,” from Mediacorp in Singapore, and “Shepherds of the Earth,” by Guerrilla Films in Finland. In “Women Behind the Wheel,” two 22 year-olds drive 3,500 miles along the Pamir highway to meet the women of Central Asia coping with the changes in...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Space Nova’ Animated Series From SLR Productions Sets Repeat Mission – Global Bulletin

RETURN TO SPACE Australia’s SLR Productions has announced production on season two of the award-winning original CGI animated series, “Space Nova” for ABC ME. The 15 x 22-minute season has received significant production funding from both Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation as well as development funding from ABC ME and Create NSW. “Space Nova” will be co-produced with Giggle Garage in Malaysia and distributed internationally by ZDF Studios, with ACTF representing the series across Australia and New Zealand. Targeting a six- to ten-year-old global audience, the first season sold to broadcasters or streamers in Germany, the U.K., Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will try to answer one question: Does gastronomy separate us or bring us together? Clocking in at 52 minutes, the documentary – to be shot in Arabic, Hebrew and French – will go into production in the spring of 2023. Mediawan Rights handles the sales. “There are many documentaries on this subject and most of them show the harshness of...
RECIPES
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name

HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
TV SERIES
Variety

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died, his agency WME confirmed to Variety on Friday. He was 72. Coltrane featured in every “Harry Potter” movie, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows -Part 2” in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling’s book series to life. He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, “Yer a wizard, Harry,” to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world. A towering figure but a softie at heart, Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts and cared for some of the “Harry Potter” world’s most ferocious, and iconic, creatures. Radcliffe paid tribute to his time spent with Coltrane on the “Potter” set. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,'” Radcliffe said. “When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicki Minaj and Latto Feud Over Grammy Category Issue, Call Each Other ‘an Entitled Karen’ and ‘Super Freaky Grandma’

It’s only the first week of first-round voting for the Grammys, but the awards process has already stirred up a major controversy in the hip-hop world and beyond, bringing sparring between rappers Nicki Minaj and Latto out into the open after Minaj said she felt the Recording Academy was showing a bias toward Latto in the way their work was being categorized. As the Twitter war between the two went full-bore Thursday night and Friday morning, Minaj called the newcomer “an entitled Karen,” while Latto returned fire by saying that Minaj was “a 40-year-old bully” acting in a way unbecoming of...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed

Bravo has unveiled the brand-new cast of its rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen had said that Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
MOVIES
Variety

Arab Series ‘Finding Ola’ Leads Regional Shows Looking to Grab Global Audiences

In what is being hailed as a milestone, Egyptian director Mohamed Diab recently became the first Arab helmer to direct a Marvel project when he took the reins of the limited series “Moon Knight,” while Netflix launched its latest Arab original show, “Finding Ola,” toplining Cairo-based Tunisian star Hend Sabry. Sabry plays a happy divorcee who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, reflecting changing female roles in the region and the streamer’s thematically groundbreaking Middle East strategy.   Meanwhile, Egyptian producer Mohammed Hefzy, whose production company Film Clinic was behind Netflix’s first Egyptian original skein, “Paranormal,” became a member of the...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
MOVIES
Variety

Peacock Docu-Series ‘Once Upon a Time in Londongrad’ Sets Release Date, Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has set a release date and trailer for “Once Upon a Time in Londongrad,” its 6-part documentary about Russian oligarchs and the reaches of Vladimir Putin beyond Russia. The series, from BuzzFeed Studios and Rise Films, is set to premiere on Nov. 15 on the streaming platform. “Once Upon a Time in Londongrad” is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jed Rothstein (“WeWork”). It follows BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Heidi Blake as she follows a tip about the death of a multi-millionaire property tycoon, which leads her to dig into a tangled web that ensnares Russian oligarchs, the U.K. government and Washington D.C and...
TV SERIES
Variety

CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
MOVIES
Variety

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Enters NBCUniversal Talent and Development Deal

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has signed a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Through the agreement, Bailon-Houghton will pursue unscripted opportunities across NBCU platforms to serve as a host and/or producer across the company’s broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication programming. Bailon-Houghton first broke out as the lead singer of R&B girl group 3LW, then went on to become a founding member of the pop group the Cheetah Girls and starred in the movies “The Cheetah Girls,” “The Cheetah Girls 2” and “The Cheetah Girls: One World.” Other TV and movie credits include “That’s So Raven,” “Raven’s Home,” “All You’ve Got,” “Lovestruck,” “Coach Carter”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Pete Davidson Comedy ‘Bupkis’ Shares First Look of Joe Pesci in Peacock Series

Peacock has shared a first look at Joe Pesci in Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series “Bupkis.”. It was first reported that Pesci would be joining the series in August. He stars alongside Davidson as well as Edie Falco. The half-hour show is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.” Pesci stars as Davidson’s grandfather, while Falco will play his mother. It was ordered to series at Peacock in April and is currently in production.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia

20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"

David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
MOVIES
Variety

Dorinda Medley on Possible ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast: ‘If You Hear Something, Call Me!’

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is staying mum on whether she’s apart of Bravo’s mysterious “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff, but she’s open to the idea. “I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you,” Medley told Variety at BravoCon. “I’ve heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted ‘RHONY’] than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween.” When asked if she wants to participate in the “Legacy” spinoff, Medley said “of course.” “Listen, I never wanted...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy