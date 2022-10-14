ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground

By Matt Stewart, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new playground is opening in Overland Park just in time for families to get out and enjoy the weekend.

Overland Park says Strang Park at 89th and Farley is the city’s first all-inclusive playground. It allows children to play no matter their age or ability.

The new playground is located behind the Johnson County Central Resources Library.

Long lines for flu shots may greet some in Kansas City area

The park underwent a $3 million renovation to expand the play area and add new amities, including a 30-foot tower and slide, a sensory tunnel, climbing nets, trampolines, corn hole, and checkerboard tables.

The upgrades are part of a city program to renovate 20 parks across Overland Park. Strang Park is the ninth park to be overhauled.

Comments / 6

woodchuck
1d ago

Where I come from all seven of our city parks have been that way for over 75 +- years. Overland must be really behind the power curve on that item.

Reply
6
Freebooter Republic
23h ago

Playgrounds are all inclusive by nature. The wokies are having trouble with inanimate objects again ...

Reply
8
Tim of the Truth.
1d ago

I've never seen a park (other that a dog park) with restrictions? Do they actually exist somewhere?

Reply
5
 

