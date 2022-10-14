Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new playground is opening in Overland Park just in time for families to get out and enjoy the weekend.

Overland Park says Strang Park at 89th and Farley is the city’s first all-inclusive playground. It allows children to play no matter their age or ability.

The new playground is located behind the Johnson County Central Resources Library.

The park underwent a $3 million renovation to expand the play area and add new amities, including a 30-foot tower and slide, a sensory tunnel, climbing nets, trampolines, corn hole, and checkerboard tables.

The upgrades are part of a city program to renovate 20 parks across Overland Park. Strang Park is the ninth park to be overhauled.

