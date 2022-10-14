Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita Firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters, families, and supporters across the state today honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, five names were added to the engraved memories. Including a Wichita firefighter. Joshua D Bruggeman passed away in December of last year. His...
WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
classiccountry1070.com
Child injured in north Wichita hit-and-run incident
Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with a weekend hit-and-run incident in a north Wichita neighborhood. Police said a 7-year-old boy was hit while riding his bicycle near 20th and Minnesota around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and he remains in stable condition.
Kansas woman dead after hit-and-run incident involving truck and motorcycle
The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on eastbound K-96, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
KWCH.com
Child released from hospital, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson for aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident after a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy Saturday. WPD said at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. after...
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
Police will not open investigation into officer in incident with mayor
After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved.
Man killed in south Wichita dispute
A 35-year-old man got into an argument with employees inside the Wendy’s while waiting at the drive-thru window. The incident worsened when a 31-year-old man in the vehicle behind him became involved.
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Wichita Mayor complains of heated exchange with a Wichita Police Officer
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that a Wichita Police Officer threatened him during a community clean-up event in September.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
KAKE TV
'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
