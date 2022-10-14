Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed
After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama. […] The post RUMOR: Thunder’s potential Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama plan, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers Will Continue To 'Explore' Bringing Russell Westbrook Off The Bench During Regular Season
Los Angeles Lakers aren't done bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench, a team insider says.
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama
Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Rumors: Are Russell Westbrook's L.A. Days Still Numbered?
Could Westbrook's ill-fated stint with his hometown team be coming to an end during the regular season?
What's next for the Lakers and injured Russell Westbrook
What's next for the Lakers with Russell Westbrook hamstrung, Dennis Schroder sidelined with a finger injury and Anthony Davis nursing a sore back? Nothing good.
Jordan Brand Signs No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Paolo Banchero to an Endorsement Deal
The Orlando Magic’s rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is now a Jordan Brand athlete. Today, the athletic powerhouse announced it has signed Banchero to an endorsement deal, but the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Banchero was the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and prior to getting drafted by the Magic, he played one season as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in his conference and was named a consensus second-team All-American. “The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me,” Banchero said about signing with...
Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to shocking 4-year, $82.5 million extension, but there’s a catch
The Houston Rockets are putting on the finishing touches in their preparations for the 2022-23 season. One of those last touches involved signing Kevin Porter Jr. to a new four-year, $82.5 million deal earlier today. This is a big new deal for Porter, but will surprisingly see just the first year of the deal fully […] The post Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to shocking 4-year, $82.5 million extension, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed
The Denver Nuggets are set to open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Utah Jazz, and it appears they’ll have their two superstars in the lineup. According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be available to play in the season opener. Jokic had played in […] The post Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s official status for 2022-23 season opener revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
