Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play
Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama. Now, it’s time to pay up. The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the...
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
‘Ride on’: Alabama cycling community mourns loss of Brian Smith
Brian Smith died Thursday from an apparent heart attack, according to an announcement by the Alabama Backroads Century Series.
Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule
While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
It’s been 12 years since last Alabama road loss without field storming as SEC fines Vols
The SEC wasted no time billing Tennessee for Saturday night’s postgame celebration following a 52-49 win over Alabama. The invoice for $100,000 is the fine for a second violation of the league rule prohibition fans from entering the playing field after a game. The first offense came at a 2006 Vol basketball win over Florida. A third offense would bring a $250,000 fine.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama
Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
College football world reacts to huge Alabama news
The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
