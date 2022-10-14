ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN News

3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
GURNEE, IL
nypressnews.com

3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
GURNEE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video: Car owner flings himself on top of car during attempted vehicle theft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows an attempted car theft in action in Edgewater. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, witnesses say it's lucky no one nearby was hurt in the process. The incident happened on Thorndale near Broadway in the middle of the day Friday -- on a busy street full of small businesses. A few of the employees who were working at the time said they are still shaken up about it. It looks like a stunt out of a movie. In the images, widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen clinging to the top of the front...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Chief Confronts Crime Perception And Reality

Westchester Police Chief Daniel Babic during a Feb. 7 press conference in Chicago. | Screenshot. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Residents of Westchester are now getting relatively frequent updates about crimes and other policing matters on the village’s new website, which has prompted alarm among some community members.
WESTCHESTER, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
CHICAGO, IL

