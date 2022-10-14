Read full article on original website
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
nypressnews.com
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
Driver cited for DUI after firefighter, 5 others hurt in I-290 crash with emergency vehicles: police
Multiple cars struck emergency vehicles responding to a hit-and-run crash, ISP said.
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers abducted 2 men in separate attacks and rob them while driving around Wrigleyville: Chicago police
An armed robbery crew committed two separate abductions within steps of Wrigley Field early Sunday and robbed their victims while driving them around Wrigleyville, according to a pair of Chicago police reports. Neither victim was injured, but both provided police with nearly identical stories of being forced into a car...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
Video: Car owner flings himself on top of car during attempted vehicle theft
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows an attempted car theft in action in Edgewater. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, witnesses say it's lucky no one nearby was hurt in the process. The incident happened on Thorndale near Broadway in the middle of the day Friday -- on a busy street full of small businesses. A few of the employees who were working at the time said they are still shaken up about it. It looks like a stunt out of a movie. In the images, widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen clinging to the top of the front...
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Chief Confronts Crime Perception And Reality
Westchester Police Chief Daniel Babic during a Feb. 7 press conference in Chicago. | Screenshot. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Residents of Westchester are now getting relatively frequent updates about crimes and other policing matters on the village’s new website, which has prompted alarm among some community members.
Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.
Gurnee crash: 3 killed after Jeep SUV crashes into tree line, catches fire, police say
A Jeep SUV caught fire after crashing into a tree line, police said.
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday. On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department...
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
cwbchicago.com
Shooting death of 13-year-old in North Side park ‘appears to have been an accident,’ alderman says
The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy inside a North Side park on Friday evening was an accident, Chicago Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) told her constituents in an email Saturday night. An off-duty Chicago police officer found the boy under a gazebo at Lerner Park, 7000 North Sacramento, after hearing...
CTA Red Line trains bypass 87th Street Station after man shot: officials
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a southbound CTA Red Line train at the 87th Street Station Saturday morning. Chicago police say there was a fight between two men on the train around 6:10 a.m. and one of the men began firing. The 60-year-old victim was taken to University...
Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
