Showers, thunderstorms moving into Los Angeles area this weekend; mud and debris flows possible

By Cindy Von Quednow, Henry DiCarlo
 2 days ago

Break out the umbrellas because rain is in the forecast this weekend for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night and Saturday. Impacts of the incoming storm include brief heavy downpours with minor flooding possible, dangerous lightning and gusty winds, according to the Weather Service .

Showers are possible in most areas of the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the coast and in the valleys. Rain could also impact travel on desert roads.

Officials advise residents who live near recent burn scars to review their debris flow plans.

Track storms with interactive radar

“A flash flood watch cannot be ruled out entirely across eastern Los Angeles County on Saturday and Saturday night as some storms will likely contain brief heavy rainfall,” the Weather Service said.

The Yucaipa Police Department singled out the El Dorado and Apple fires’ burn scars as being possible sites for mud and debris flows.

“Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa are subject to an evacuation warning beginning Friday October 14, 2022, at 9 pm,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Rain rates of up to .50 inches per hour are possible.

Aside from the rain, expect morning low clouds and fog from the coast and into the valley, the Weather Service indicated.

Bruno G
2d ago

I will believe it when I see it learned to never believe these weather predictors their science is way off...

ǝʅqᴉꓭsdɯnɹꓕ
2d ago

nothing beats just a little rain...just enough to mess up your car, and that's about it.

Lynne Felix
2d ago

I just got my car washed yesterday, yep it will rain. 🙄

