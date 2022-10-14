ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 16, 1859: John Brown and his raiders captured the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, but they were soon besieged by the...
POLITICS
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security recently released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during one of Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefings, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
EDUCATION
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown area rich in haunted history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are currently in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to James Hoyer. The state’s health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Divorces

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Coffin Hollow: The prevailing folklore of North Central West Virginia

The vengeful ghost. The restless spirit. A warning from the other side. Many people are familiar with at least one story that falls into these motifs, whether it was told to them by a close friend or relative, a tale that's been passed down through the generations or even an experience they've had themselves.
POLITICS
Birth announcements

MYERS — A son, Axton Brent Myers, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Kesley Myers (Shaver) and Kyle Myers of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carrie Shaver of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Woods and Dennis Myers of Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Howard and Shirley Riffle, Clarksburg, James and Mary Ann Shaver, New Milton, Tanya Weekley-Burnside, Clarksburg, Mary Myers, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV

