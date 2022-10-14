Read full article on original website
West Virginia Gov. Justice floats car tax rebate bill in latest Amendment 2 development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled proposed legislation to effectively remove West Virginia’s personal property taxes on vehicles by providing a rebate to residents — the latest development in the ongoing debate surrounding Amendment 2. Justice, a Republican, opposes the passage of Amendment...
B. McKay Mignault sworn in as first female chief bankruptcy judge for Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — B. McKay Mignault was formally and historically sworn in recently as the first female chief bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of West Virginia. She was appointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 and was originally sworn in Sept. 11, 2020....
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 16, 1859: John Brown and his raiders captured the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, but they were soon besieged by the...
The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, accepting grant applications
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is accepting applications for its Community Arts Project Grants for 2023. The Cultural Foundation provides grants up to $1,000 to support arts organizations in Harrison County and encourage worthwhile projects that promote cultural awareness.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrates 50 years of educating rural physicians
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For 50 years, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has been helping to train the physicians that work in the rural areas of the nation and West Virginia. The school’s mission is to “educate students from diverse backgrounds as lifelong learners in osteopathic...
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security recently released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during one of Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefings, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority hires first executive director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority took a step forward in its mission to identify, enhance and market a network of many of the best nonmotorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats by hiring Andrew Walker as its executive director.
Report highlights West Virginia's long-running economic challenges, opportunities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s economy is expected to grow each year for the next five years, but that growth is expected to be quite small, according to recently released research from West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Dr. John Deskins, director...
Lewis County (West Virginia) deputies to begin work in elementary schools
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County Schools has partnered with the Lewis County Commission to provide prevention resource officers for the middle and high schools for several years, and they are now preparing to start something similar in the county’s four elementary schools. While not PROs, Lewis...
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
Morgantown area rich in haunted history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
RCBI Recovery Works offers manufacturing training to formerly incarcerated West Virginians
Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute Recovery Works program is working to give formerly incarcerated West Virginians a second chance by training them in manufacturing, offering them counseling and aiding them with job placement with companies around the state. Recovery Works is a specialized 15-week program offered exclusively to...
West Virginia Gov. Justice, lawmakers continue to debate Amendment 2 and his new vehicle tax rebate program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tax credit Gov. Jim Justice proposed earlier this week on the vehicle tangible personal property taxes residents and corporations pay to counties annually is receiving pushback from supporters of a constitutional amendment that would allow those same taxes to be eliminated in the future. Justice...
West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are currently in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to James Hoyer. The state’s health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could...
West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
West Virginia hidden gem: Watters Smith Memorial State Park shines in the autumn & year round
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Watters Smith Memorial State Park, off the beaten path in southern Harrison County, is one of the under-appreciated gems of West Virginia's park system. The park offers a lengthy trail system that ranges from easy to difficult, including one section that's designed for...
Divorces
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
Coffin Hollow: The prevailing folklore of North Central West Virginia
The vengeful ghost. The restless spirit. A warning from the other side. Many people are familiar with at least one story that falls into these motifs, whether it was told to them by a close friend or relative, a tale that's been passed down through the generations or even an experience they've had themselves.
Birth announcements
MYERS — A son, Axton Brent Myers, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Kesley Myers (Shaver) and Kyle Myers of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carrie Shaver of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Woods and Dennis Myers of Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Howard and Shirley Riffle, Clarksburg, James and Mary Ann Shaver, New Milton, Tanya Weekley-Burnside, Clarksburg, Mary Myers, Clarksburg.
Starter home market almost nonexistent after 7% mortgage rates loom in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again toward the end of last month in another attempt to help curb inflation. As always, one of the most heavily impacted areas following a raise of rates is the housing market.
