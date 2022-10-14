MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway continues her tour of the Twin Cities on Saturday. This time at the Norway House in Ventura Village, a neighborhood in Minneapolis.She spoke publicly for the first time at the ribbon cutting event on Wednesday."Being here feels like home, away from home," said Queen Sonja, to the crown of people waving Norwegian flags and wearing traditional Norwegian knit sweaters.The crowd makes up just a sliver of the nearly 900,000 Minnesotans who have ancestral ties to Norway. "Hundreds of thousands of Norwegians immigrated to the United States with the hope of a better future. Many of...

