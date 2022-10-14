Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding
Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AFI KLM E&M to support CFM56-7B engines powering Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet
The MRO solutions to be provided by AFI-KLM E&M for Fly Gangwon Boeing 737-800 fleet cover requirements like carrying out shop visits to the delivery of On-Wing/On-Site operations. Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI-KLM E&M), a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO) has announced the signing of...
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines CEO Previews Large Widebody Aircraft Order
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed rumors that United is preparing to place a huge order for widebody jets. Report: United Airlines Is Planning A Large Widebody Aircraft Order. Speaking recently in Denver, Kirby told pilots United is planning for a “triple-digit” order, studying both Airbus and Boeing options,...
Business Insider
Why planes are repainted so often
Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
tripsavvy.com
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
techaiapp.com
Goodbye, First Class: American Airlines to Fly Flagship Suites
First class on US airlines has been an endangered species for years, with more flyers demanding business class service. Now American Airlines has plans to replace first-class altogether on its long-haul fleet starting in 2024. Enter the debut of Flagship Suite seats, American’s new long-haul fleet class that will be introduced on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024.
Motley Fool
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Apple Stock Is a Great Buy Today
Apple's business throws off tons of cash, which management uses to repurchase shares and pay dividends. The company's services segment is seeing double-digit growth rates, even during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Apple's growing dividend provides shareholders a reliable stream of cash.
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
US stocks jump after wild week as investors digest wave of corporate earnings reports
The upswing followed an earnings beat from Bank of America. Earnings from top tech companies like Tesla and Netflix are also due this week.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Keros Therapeutics Rose 10.2% This Week
Positive news for Merck regarding a pulmonary hypertension drug helped Keros. Keros has enough cash, it says, to last through Q3 2024. Keros has three therapies in its pipeline to treat blood and musculoskeletal disorders.
Motley Fool
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
The Nasdaq Composite is nearly 36% off its high, marking its biggest downturn in the last decade. Nvidia is the gold standard in graphics and accelerated computing, and the company should benefit as artificial intelligence become more integral across different industries. Microsoft provides indispensable software products and cloud services and...
Motley Fool
Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week
The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
FAA opens probe into United Airlines emergency landing at Newark after sparks flew from Boeing 777-200 on takeoff after 'hydraulic pressure pump failure'
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a United Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing when a shower of sparks flew off and debris fell to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport. The Boeing 777-200ER, which took off from Newark heading for...
Motley Fool
Citigroup (C) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Citigroup (C 0.65%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct
China to ease share buyback rules amid a sluggish market
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it plans to revise rules to make it easier for listed companies to buy back shares in a bid to bolster corporate value and protect investor interest.
