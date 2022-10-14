ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding

Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines CEO Previews Large Widebody Aircraft Order

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed rumors that United is preparing to place a huge order for widebody jets. Report: United Airlines Is Planning A Large Widebody Aircraft Order. Speaking recently in Denver, Kirby told pilots United is planning for a “triple-digit” order, studying both Airbus and Boeing options,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Why planes are repainted so often

Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
LIFESTYLE
techaiapp.com

Goodbye, First Class: American Airlines to Fly Flagship Suites

First class on US airlines has been an endangered species for years, with more flyers demanding business class service. Now American Airlines has plans to replace first-class altogether on its long-haul fleet starting in 2024. Enter the debut of Flagship Suite seats, American’s new long-haul fleet class that will be introduced on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Apple Stock Is a Great Buy Today

Apple's business throws off tons of cash, which management uses to repurchase shares and pay dividends. The company's services segment is seeing double-digit growth rates, even during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Apple's growing dividend provides shareholders a reliable stream of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Keros Therapeutics Rose 10.2% This Week

Positive news for Merck regarding a pulmonary hypertension drug helped Keros. Keros has enough cash, it says, to last through Q3 2024. Keros has three therapies in its pipeline to treat blood and musculoskeletal disorders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

The Nasdaq Composite is nearly 36% off its high, marking its biggest downturn in the last decade. Nvidia is the gold standard in graphics and accelerated computing, and the company should benefit as artificial intelligence become more integral across different industries. Microsoft provides indispensable software products and cloud services and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week

The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

FAA opens probe into United Airlines emergency landing at Newark after sparks flew from Boeing 777-200 on takeoff after 'hydraulic pressure pump failure'

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a United Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing when a shower of sparks flew off and debris fell to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport. The Boeing 777-200ER, which took off from Newark heading for...
NEWARK, NJ
Motley Fool

Citigroup (C) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Citigroup (C 0.65%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy