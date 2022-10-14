ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Indigenous People Want to See Governments, Big Institutions Take ‘Land Acknowledgments’ One Step Further

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxrid_0iZ1PvqU00
Ann Remy, right, next to a photo of her grandfather, left, Chief Whipoorwill at the Churchville Nature Center.Image via Charles Fox, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The lands belonging to Ann Remy’s Lenni-Lenape ancestors used to cover the entire Philadelphia region, along with parts of New York and Delaware, and the entire New Jersey, writes Jeff Gammage for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This is no longer true, as the Lenape land was taken, stolen, bought, then sold again multiple times across centuries.

Now, governments and big institutions are slowly starting to publicly acknowledge they sit on land which rightfully belonged to others. With the rise of “land acknowledgments,” indigenous leaders and activists are hoping officials will move beyond just words.

“It would be nice if they went a step further with events to educate people, or using the original names for places,” said Remy, a Penndel activist with the Coalition of Natives and Allies.

For Terry Shepard, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community of the Mohican Nation and Bryn Mawr resident, actions are more important than words. He said that more colleges and schools could provide Indigenous students with scholarships and add courses on Native American history. Meanwhile, businesses could offer internships and jobs.

In Chester County, things have moved a step forward as some private landowners have given acreage to Natives.

Read more about the activists’ efforts in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day

Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
SOCIETY
WESH

Afro-Latinos explain their heritage and connection to Africa

Bomba, as it's called in Puerto Rico, is the basis of all Latin-Caribbean music. And it's Barbara Liz Cepeda's passion. Cepeda comes from a long line of Puerto Ricans who have taught bomba music and dance on the island. Five years ago, when a large group of Puerto Ricans left...
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Associated Press

Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college —...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

TEPOZTLAN, Mexico (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday. The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply imposed their...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country

Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools

After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
SOCIETY
newbooksnetwork.com

Religion and Race in American History

If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
RELIGION
DELCO.Today

Battle of the Birds: Wawa Calls Out Political Candidate for Allegedly Snagging Logo

Wawa attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter to Matt Jenkins for allegedly imitating the chain's logo. The region’s favorite convenience store chain and a New Jersey congressional candidate are battling over iconic birds. But unfortunately, it’s not the Eagles they’re skirmishing about. Matt Jenkins’s campaign logo features the famous flying geese to establish a sense of familiarity, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Hispanic Heritage Month: 15 Children’s Books by Latinx Authors You Should Add to Your Home Library

Every year in the United States, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. This celebration started as a week-long festivity in 1968, but in 1988 it expanded into a month-long observance. Some refer to this celebration as Latino Heritage Month, while others use more inclusive language, such as Latinx Heritage Month and Latine Heritage Month. Regardless of what you call it, it’s a time of year where people in the US who come from all over Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries celebrate their language, roots, traditions, culture, and food. A great way to join the celebration...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sevendaysvt

Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum

Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
HANOVER, NH
DELCO.Today

Copy of 5 Ways to Steer Clear of Political Conversations at Work

Political issues can often become extremely heated, which is why it is considered bad form to bring them up at family get togethers. Unfortunately, coworkers don’t always agree with that advice and may bring it up at work. You don’t want to risk things getting emotional and disciplinary action...
Freethink

Human composting is now legal in five states

A newly signed bill makes human composting legal in California. Residents can now opt to have their bodies turned into nutrient-dense soil after their deaths, rather than being buried or cremated. Circle of life: Human composting, also known as “terramation” or “natural organic reduction” (NOR), starts with the placement of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy