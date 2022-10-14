Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO