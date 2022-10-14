Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
Allen: Saints to start Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 6
According to head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will make his third start this season while Jameis Winston recovers from his multiple back injuries. In a revenge opportunity against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (12.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, Dalton's FanDuel salary stands at $6,400.
Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Philly Continue Their Recent Success Against the Spread as Home Favorites?
While Thursday Night Football is basically like kissing your sister each week, Sunday Night Football has given us some gems -- and this week appears to be no exception. Two of the league's best teams take the field tonight. Our nERD-based rankings have the both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles inside the top six of our rankings, with Philly slotting in fourth and Dallas at sixth.
Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains out in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Landry will sit for the second straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers.
Michael Thomas (toe) out for Saints in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thomas will miss his third game after he was unable to participate in this week's practices with a toe injury. Expect Marquez Callaway to play an increased role against a Bengals' secondary allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
Julio Jones (knee) doubtful for Buccaneers in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful for Week 6's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Steelers. Russell Gage, who practiced in full on Friday, could see more targets with Jones sidelined again in Week 6.
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Target in Week 6
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
Cooper Kupp (foot) good to go for Rams in Week 6
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) is active for the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Kupp was dealing with a minor foot injury during the week, but it won't keep him out of this afternoon's game against the Panthers. Kupp has a $9,400 salary on FanDuel,...
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
Zay Jones (ankle) will play in Week 6 for Jacksonville
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones is dealing with a minor ankle injury, though it was never truly expected to keep him out of Sunday's contest. With Marvin Jones sidelined, Zay Jones should see more work. Our...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) questionable for Week 6
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lamb was a surprise addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday due to a hip injury. Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he expects Lamb to play, stating I just think he's working through a couple of things there ...but feel like he'll get all that sorted out for the game." Jones' words are reassuring, but a late-week downgrade is still not a great sign. Stay tuned.
Keenan Allen (hamstring) doubtful for Chargers' Week 6 matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is doubtful for Week Six's contest against the Denver Broncos. Despite practicing in limited sessions, Allen is unlikely to suit up for Monday night's divisional showdown against the Broncos. Look for Josh Palmer to play more snaps versus a Denver unit allowing 20.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
