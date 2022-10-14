ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral infections are less frequent but more severe in people with Down syndrome due to oscillating immune response

Long COVID-19 May Stem From an Overactive Immune Response in the Lungs

Long COVID-19 and other chronic respiratory conditions after viral infections may stem from an overactive immune response in the lungs. Shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, anecdotal reports emerged of previously healthy individuals that were experiencing lingering symptoms and were not fully recovering from an infection with SARS-CoV-2. These patients started to refer to themselves as “Long Haulers,” and they coined the term “Long COVID.”
Government Scientists: COVID-19 Rebound Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response

Detailed analysis of eight patients published. Findings from a small study of eight patients suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was published on October 6 in Clinical Infectious Diseases. It aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
The risk of heart inflammation is higher for COVID infections than the vaccine

The health implications of COVID-19 do not always go away when fevers break, coughs subside, and senses of smell and taste return. An estimated 4 million people suffer from long COVID, which has symptoms like brain fog, lingering cough, fatigue, and more. A new study out this week found that one out of 20 people who have had COVID-19 report that they still have symptoms six to 18 months after first getting sick.
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia

One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
What Are Usually the First Signs of ALS? Early Symptoms

The first signs of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) usually include muscle weakness or stiffness in the hands, arms, or legs, which can cause dropping things or tripping over objects. ALS affects the muscles under voluntary control, causing the loss of strength and ability to eat, speak, grasp things, move, and...
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?

If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’

The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)

People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
RSV season: What parents need to know

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased illness and hospitalizations. "We're seeing relatively high rates of infection occur earlier in the fall than usual," says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "Typically, we don't see a lot of circulation of this virus until November. But this year, we are seeing much more than we generally see."
Chemicals used to straighten hair linked to higher cancer risk, study finds

WASHINGTON — A study by the National Institutes of Health found that using chemical hair straightening products was associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer. The study, released Monday, focused on a group of 33,497 women ages 35-74 who were part of the Sister Study, which is a larger study that aims to identify risks for breast cancer and other health conditions.
Antibiotics Can Worsen Skin Cancer

According to a new study, antibiotic use may worsen melanoma by damaging the gut microbiome. According to a recent study by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in mice with malignant melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, accelerated their metastatic bone growth. This was most likely because the drugs depleted the mice’s intestinal flora and weakened their immune response.
