"First and foremost I urge this board to clearly outline that sexually explicit content will be removed permanently," said one Dearborn resident. Parents, teachers and members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concern about several controversial books that were temporarily banned by school administrators in Dearborn. Several hundred attendees sat and waited for their turn to comment in a packed auditorium inside Stout Middle School in Dearborn. The usual site for the school board meetings was deemed too small after the fire marshal shut it down citing capacity concerns a week prior. Therefore, the public comment was canceled, but then resumed on...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO