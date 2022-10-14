Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
7th grader fatally hit riding bike home from football game in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 7th grader was killed while he was riding his bike home from a football game on Friday night according to Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart. Chief Hart told Local 4 that the department began receiving 911 calls regarding an accident between a Jeep...
fox2detroit.com
Warren police searching for parents of boy found alone after high school football game
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for the parents or guardians of a 5-year-old boy who was found alone at a high school football game. According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
Dearborn parents want books removed from school district
"First and foremost I urge this board to clearly outline that sexually explicit content will be removed permanently," said one Dearborn resident. Parents, teachers and members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concern about several controversial books that were temporarily banned by school administrators in Dearborn. Several hundred attendees sat and waited for their turn to comment in a packed auditorium inside Stout Middle School in Dearborn. The usual site for the school board meetings was deemed too small after the fire marshal shut it down citing capacity concerns a week prior. Therefore, the public comment was canceled, but then resumed on...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of rubbing self on 3 employees at Rochester Hills beauty store
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of rubbing himself on three employees at a Rochester Hills beauty store after asking them for help. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Dante Fermin Colon allegedly assaulted women at the store in the 2800 block of S. Rochester Road on three occasions Sept. 22.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Active police situation unfolding at Macomb Mall in Roseville
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Southfield police searching for missing teen
Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, of Southfield was last seen on October 15 at approximately 12:00 a.m. at her residence.
Arab American News
Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence
DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
Farmington Hills police confirm at least 1 fatality in traffic crash on 12 Mile Road
Police were at the scene of a fatal Saturday morning traffic crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, authorities said. Farmington Hills police told WXYZ that officers responded to reports of the crash between Inkster and Middlebelt
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
Suspect at large after altercation leads to shooting outside Macomb Mall in Roseville
Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon, prompting a large police presence for several hours. WWJ’s Rob Mason has the details.
Tv20detroit.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on 12 mile road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pedestrian is dead after an crash that is currently under investigation by the Farmington Hills Police Department (FHPD). Police tell us they got a call just before 8 a.m. about a crash on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
Belleville High School student found with gun in class after posting videos with firearm
A high school student in Belleville is in police custody after he was found carrying a gun while at the school on Thursday, administrators said.
Comments / 0