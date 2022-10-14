ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Study finds that reducing intake of simple sugars improves GERD

A reduction in dietary carbohydrates improved both symptoms and objective measurements of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in a randomized controlled trial. A team of Vanderbilt researchers recently reported in the American Journal of Gastroenterology that reduced consumption of simple sugars improved esophageal acid pH, the number of reflux episodes, and the hallmark symptoms of GERD: heartburn and regurgitation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study shows how urban environment influences physical activity in COPD patients

The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street length, slope of terrain and exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the vicinity of their homes, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

MRI blunders: Hundreds of patients with metallic implants narrowly avoid death or serious injury after being wrongly referred for scans

Hundreds of patients with metallic implants narrowly avoided death or serious injury after being wrongly referred for MRI scans, an investigation revealed yesterday. The powerful magnets used in the machines can displace and damage metallic items such as pacemakers, ear implants and aneurysm clips. Doctors should question patients and check...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia

One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
WEIGHT LOSS
healio.com

Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation

Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain

Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

90% Are Completely Cured – A New Far Superior Treatment for Life-Threatening Intestinal Infections

While normal therapy is often insufficient to treat stubborn bowel disease, recent research found that a novel, ground-breaking method could completely cure 90% of patients. Feces transplantation in the intestine is a very effective cure – far superior to today’s conventional treatment – for a potentially fatal infection that affects between 2,500 and 3,000 individuals in Denmark each year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Expert offers tips on how to keep joints healthy as you age

For joints to work well, they need cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones, acts like a shock absorber, and helps joints move smoothly. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says many people lose cartilage as they age, but it does not mean that joint replacement is inevitable. Here are some tips for keeping joints healthy.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Quit removing wax from your ears

It can be a common habit—after a shower or getting out of the pool, grabbing a cotton-tipped swab to clean out one's ears to help get rid of excess water, or to remove what one thinks is earwax build-up. And while the cotton swab is the most common instrument,...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’

The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
HEALTH

