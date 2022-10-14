Wawa Expansion in Philly May Change in Light of Incidents

Image via Wawa

Philadelphia Councilman Mike Driscoll said Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans after more than 100 youth ransacked a store in Mayfair Sept. 25, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Wawa closed two stores in the city last year, at 9th and South streets and 13th and Chestnut streets.

Another store on South Broad Street was closed in August 2020 after its hours were reduced following incidents there, including a June 2018 stabbing.

Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce did not provide specifics on Wawa expansion plans for the city.

Earlier this year, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens talked about adding some fuel-store locations on the outskirts of Center City but also acknowledged city store closures, saying it was “more challenging” to operate in the city.

“We have closed some stores and I think it’s a reflection of, in some cases, bad site locations. Others [it’s] just the business, the environment there wasn’t for us,” he said.

Bruce said Wawa will continue to support its hometown of Philadelphia, including partnerships with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and the Philadelphia Holiday Festival, she said.