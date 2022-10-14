14 must-attend Halloween events in the greater Palm Springs area for all ages

Looking for ways to celebrate spooky season? Halloween may take place on a Monday this year, but that's no reason not to celebrate. There are plenty of Halloween events — for all ages — happening throughout the month of October in the Coachella Valley.

Whether you've been planning your costume for months or you're more likely to throw one together at the last minute, these spooky season events are perfect to get dressed up for with family and friends.

Cathedral City

Halloween Bash

Looking to celebrate with your (21 and up) friends? This Halloween Bash features the LA ALLSTARS band, known to have contagious energy to get the crowd dancing. There will also be free play giveaways, tarot card readings, costume contests and more.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Agua Caliente Cathedral City, 68-960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

Cost: $20 general admission purchased in advance; $25 general admission at the door

Info: aguacalientecasinos.com/agua-event/la-allstars/

Halloween Spooktacular

Cathedral City's 6th annual Halloween Spooktacular features trick or treating, Halloween costume contests (with two bikes given away each hour), police and fire exhibitions, music and family games.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Cathedral City Civic Center Plaza, 68-700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City

Cost: Free

Info: discovercathedralcity.com

Coachella

Coachella Halloween Carnival

Dress up with your family and have fun with carnival games, children's activities, contests, raffles, food trucks and more.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Bagdouma Community Center Park, 51-251 Douma St., Coachella

Cost: Free

Info: coachella.org

Indio

Mad Scientist Event

Children ages 6 to 12 have the opportunity to participate in science experiments and activities while letting their creative minds explore. Each class will be led by an instructor with step-by-step instructions on experiments. All supplies will be provided.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Desert Recreational District, 45-305 Oasis St., Indio

Cost: $10 per child

Info: bit.ly/MadScientistEvent22

Halloween Carnival Indio

Celebrate Halloween with your family at this Indio Halloween Carnival, featuring inflatables, carnival games, contests with prizes and more.

When: 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Desert Recreational District, 45-305 Oasis St., Indio

Cost: $5 residents; $7 non-residents

Info: bit.ly/IndioHalloweenCarnival

Palm Springs

Halloween Palm Springs

Grab your friends, dress up in costumes then head to Downtown Palm Springs to celebrate Halloween this year. If you want to sign up for the costume contest with over $1,500 in prizes, registration is open 6:30-7:45 p.m., and the contest begins at 8 p.m. Live entertainment includes Ada Vox, Willie Gomez, Mikalah Gordon, Pulp Vixen and more.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Arenas Road, Downtown Palm Springs

Cost: Free general admission with suggested $10 donation to support LGBT+ charities

Info: halloweenpalmsprings.com

Palm Desert

Madam Hazel's Haunted House

Looking for spooky fun to kick off the Halloween season? Experience a haunted house with creepy characters and eerie rooms — if you dare.

When: Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 23; Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Monday, Oct. 31

Where: The Shops at Palm Desert, 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Cost: $17

Info: parkwilmanorproductions.com

Trunk r Treat Hope Palm Desert

Dress up — yourself and your car — and bring your family to enjoy some spooky fun. There will be a creepy corn maze in the Hope Center, along with games, prizes, candy, a costume contest and more. High school students who sign up to volunteer in full costume will have the opportunity to watch "IT" after cleaning up.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Hope Palm Desert, 45-900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert

Cost: Free

Info: hopepd.org

Gather at the Gardens

The YMCA of the Desert hosts an afternoon of fall fun, food, contests and activities for all ages. The Kid's Activity Wristband allows unlimited access to the toddler jump house and to the older kid jump house, along with arts and crafts. There will also be a costume contest for kids and adults. Live entertainment will include a performance by Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujah's. Guests 21 and older will have access to the La Quinta Brewing Company beer garden.

When: 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: The Gardens on El Paseo, 73-545 El Paseo, Palm Desert

Cost: $10 Kid's Activity Wristband; $10 to enter costume contest;

Info: thegardensonelpaseo.com

6th Annual Oktoberfest

La Quinta Brewing Company presents the 6th Annual Oktoberfest at its Palm Desert brewery location. Enjoy authentic German fare and special German-style beers, along with music by the Bavarian Band. The best-dressed German outfit will win a $25 LQBC gift card.

When: 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: La Quinta Brewing Company, 74-714 Technology Drive., Palm Desert

Cost: Free admission

Info: laquintabrewing.com

Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert

Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween adventure throughout The Living Desert Zoo. Activities will include trick or treating, animal connections, a comedy magician and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, 47-900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert

Cost: Free for members or with paid park admission

Info: livingdesert.org

Rancho Mirage

Halloween Spooktacular

Rancho Mirage Public Library will host this Halloween party, featuring a costume parade throughout the library, along with trick or treating. After the parade, kids can go to the Community Room for a Halloween magic performance by Christopher T. Magician.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Rancho Mirage Public Library, 71-100 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

Cost: Free

Info: ranchomiragelibrary.evanced.info

Coachella Valley Symphony Halloween Spooktacular Concert

In a new strategic partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage, the Coachella Valley Symphony's new performance home is the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, and to kick off said partnership and the 2022-23 season will be a concert full of spooky tunes from "Psycho," "Ghostbusters," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and other classic films. .

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Rancho Mirage Amphitheater at Rancho Mirage Community Park, 71-560 San Jacinto Drive, Rancho Mirage

Cost: Free

Info: www.CVSymphony.com

Thousand Palms

Trick-or-Treat 'Round the Trail

Bring your family to celebrate Halloween with trick or treating at Thousand Palms Park. All guests in a costume will be entered in a raffle.

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Thousand Palms Park, 31-189 Robert Road, Thousand Palms

Cost: Free

Info: bit.ly/TrickorTreatTrail22

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 14 must-attend Halloween events in the greater Palm Springs area for all ages