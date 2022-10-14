ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cenlanow.com

Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center captured Devonte Tolliver, 26 after he tried to escape from the facility. Captain John Mowell with the Sheriff’s Office says during the escape attempt, Tolliver got caught in the barbed wire fencing and became stuck. Officers had to remove him from the barbed wire. Tolliver is in custody and being treated for injuries from the escape attempt.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
BATON ROUGE, LA

