aroundptown.com
Panthers Fall to 4-4; Must Win Friday (video)
The EP Panthers fell to a strong Monmouth-Roseville team 28-6 Friday night in Prophetstown dropping them back to a .500 record on the season. The Panthers can still become playoff eligible with a win next Friday in their regular season finale at Morrison. Monmouth-Roseville came out strong establishing their solid...
aroundptown.com
Panthers Seek Playoff Qualifying Win Tonight LIVE On Aroundptown.com
A pair of 4-3 teams will meet tonight at 7:00 on Mosher Field as the EP Panthers host Monmouth-Roseville both seeking a fifth win to qualify for post-season playoffs. The Panthers will also honor senior football, cheer and dance team members prior to the game at 6:15. The game will...
aroundptown.com
Erie Food Pantry This Week
The Erie Food Pantry will be open to all residents of the Erie School District this Wednesday, October 19th from 6-7 PM. The pantry will also be open on Friday, October 21st from 9-10AM. Participants are asked to bring their own bags and/or boxes if possible.
aroundptown.com
Morrison Casino Night
Morrison Schools Foundation will hold a Casino Night Fundraiser on October 22nd from 7-10PM at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds Blue Building. There will be mock casino games (bingo, blackjack, Texas Hold’em, plinko etc.) and a live auction to end the evening. The doors will open at 6PM for you...
aroundptown.com
Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced
The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
