Erie, IL

aroundptown.com

Panthers Fall to 4-4; Must Win Friday (video)

The EP Panthers fell to a strong Monmouth-Roseville team 28-6 Friday night in Prophetstown dropping them back to a .500 record on the season. The Panthers can still become playoff eligible with a win next Friday in their regular season finale at Morrison. Monmouth-Roseville came out strong establishing their solid...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Panthers Seek Playoff Qualifying Win Tonight LIVE On Aroundptown.com

A pair of 4-3 teams will meet tonight at 7:00 on Mosher Field as the EP Panthers host Monmouth-Roseville both seeking a fifth win to qualify for post-season playoffs. The Panthers will also honor senior football, cheer and dance team members prior to the game at 6:15. The game will...
MONMOUTH, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie Food Pantry This Week

The Erie Food Pantry will be open to all residents of the Erie School District this Wednesday, October 19th from 6-7 PM. The pantry will also be open on Friday, October 21st from 9-10AM. Participants are asked to bring their own bags and/or boxes if possible.
ERIE, IL
aroundptown.com

Morrison Casino Night

Morrison Schools Foundation will hold a Casino Night Fundraiser on October 22nd from 7-10PM at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds Blue Building. There will be mock casino games (bingo, blackjack, Texas Hold’em, plinko etc.) and a live auction to end the evening. The doors will open at 6PM for you...
MORRISON, IL
aroundptown.com

Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced

The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
HOOPPOLE, IL

