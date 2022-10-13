Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio regrets Karate Kid decision regarding Elisabeth Shue
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio has expressed regret over the decision to drop Elisabeth Shue’s character for The Karate Kid Part II. Having shot to fame in The Karate Kid in 1984, Ralph Macchio’s career went quiet in the 1990s, with the star no longer landing major movie roles after his supporting turn in My Cousin Vinny.
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Ralph Macchio reveals the worst Karate Kid sequel idea he ever heard in Waxing On excerpt
Nearly three decades passed between the release of The Karate Kid Part III and the premiere of Cobra Kai, but for Ralph Macchio, Daniel LaRusso has never gone away. In his new memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me (out Oct. 18), the actor looks back on his journey as the titular Kid, which began back in 1983 when he got invited to audition for a movie about a bullied teenager who uses martial arts to defend himself.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Charlie Hunnam Plays a Real-Life Outlaw in ‘Shantaram’
In Charlie Hunnam’s new Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’ he portrays a real-life outlaw named Gregory David Roberts.
Collider
New 'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone Building a Criminal Empire
The countdown has begun for Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King. Paramount released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series, and they are every bit as daring as the leading man himself. In the new clip, we see New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, not receiving the welcome he was expecting from his bosses after keeping his mouth shut for 25 years and doing jail time. Rather, he’s exiled to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Trailer Released by Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone is making the move to the small screen this fall, thanks to a new series from the creator of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan, who has been a wildly prolific creator for Paramount over the past few years, bringing to life Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. Now, he shifts to the world of organized crime, and he has tapped the beloved Rocky star to lead the series cast. The series is called Tulsa King and it's arriving next month.
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
The Dish: ‘Twisters’ Forecast For Spring Start As Universal, Amblin Finalize Director For Sequel
EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors hoping for a spring start on Twisters, a big-scale sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster. Universal and Warner Bros are co-financing with Universal taking the creative lead on the picture. Frank Marshall is producing. Here’s what The Dish has heard: Amblin’s Steven Spielberg himself flipped for the script by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, and his enthusiasm provided the impetus for the fast tracked film. Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski was going to direct, but fell off the film when he committed to the Formula One racing movie...
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey," a narrator says as The Rocky Horror Picture Show gets underway. The word "strange" only begins to cover it. In Rocky Horror, a young, seemingly ordinary engaged couple, Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) get stuck with a flat tire and stumble upon a castle. It belongs to Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a mad and gloriously flamboyant scientist who introduces himself as a "sweet transvestite" from Transylvania.
A.V. Club
Harrison Ford joins MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order
As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. The Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
