This Event-Filled Pumpkin Festival in New Hampshire Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Just because the event is listed as one day, doesn't mean...
Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100 years of business
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's legendary Red Arrow Diner is celebrating one hundred years in business. The Red Arrow has been serving Granite Staters since 1922 and has welcomed a number of out-of-town stars and politicians over the years. To celebrate, the diner held a block party-style event Saturday afternoon.
Business Watch: Pushcart Will Soon Expand, Adding 42 Seats, Smoothie Bar and Larger Kitchen
Pushcart Cafe owner Tracy Holden and her team turn out everything from her famous macaroni & cheese to a variety of soups, sandwiches and full dinners from a tiny kitchen — Holden says she cooks two turkeys every day to meet demand. As customers know, the front of the...
Q&A with Allison Joseph of MyTurn, an organization promoting mentorship and safe spaces for at-risk kids
This interview is Part 1 of an occasional series by The Common Ground Initiative called “Avoiding Prison or an Early Death,” where I will write about my experiences growing up as at-risk youth in Brooklyn, New York, and how decades later, in a different state, communities are facing these same issues.
7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,500 )
7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
The Latest New Hampshire Eatery Celebrates Award-Winning Haitian Food
Yum! It's always exciting to hear about new restaurants opening up, because if there's one thing we humans love universally, it's eating. And when it's an award-winning, internationally-recognized chef's new restaurant, then bring it. You most definitely want to add this latest gem in the Granite State to your restaurant...
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
Visit these 12 Halloween towns that aren’t Salem
There's plenty of spooky fun happening across the region. Salem is an indisputable Halloween mecca, with more than half a million visitors descending upon the historic city during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings. However, New England is full of festive towns that host fun October activities and embrace Halloween....
Haverhill Public Schools closed to students on Monday as teachers strike
HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike. The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options. Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at...
Oct. 21: Build Back Better Community Celebration at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A brief community celebration highlighting the future of technology in Manchester and featuring light fare is set for next week. Manchester NextGen Resiliency Council (City of Manchester, ARMI, SNHU, UNH-Manchester, Manchester Transit Authority, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission) announced a community celebration event on October 21 from 12 – 2 p.m. in Arms Park to showcase their successful Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant application.
Thrift-Shoppers Rejoice: Pay By The Pound At Garment District In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE (WBZNewsRadio) - Just minutes from the Kendall/MIT Red Line T station sits a massive unique thrift store, known for selling new and used clothes both from the racks and from a huge pile on the ground floor, known as 'By The Pound,' where shoppers pay by the weight of their finds.
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns
PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
For at-risk kids, seeing death and despair up close starts young; intervention must start young, too
In part 1 of the series, “Avoiding Prison or an Early Death,” I write about my experiences growing up as at-risk youth in Brooklyn, New York, and how decades later, in a different state, communities are facing these same issues. In this column, I look at an effective...
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business
Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
9 Fantastic Ways To Spend A Relaxing Day On Beautiful Plum Island
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cool and serene, Plum Island is an 11-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Newbury, Massachusetts. Bring your flip-flops, sun hat, and binoculars. The Essex County island is a big sandbox, with beaches covering the shoreline. The brilliant sunshine will require a hat and shades because the trees are low-growing. Don’t forget your binoculars: The bird population is interesting, migratory, and diverse.
City of Laconia Trick or Treat Hours
Trick or treat hours in the City of Laconia will be Monday, October 31 from 5 to 8 pm. Please be sure to drive carefully with all of the extra people out and about!
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Butler, St. John and McLaughlin of CBRE arrange $29.13 million sale of 192-unit White Cliffs at Dover to Brady Sullivan
Dover, NH CBRE has arranged the $29.13 million sale of White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit garden style apartment community located at 510 Marthas Way. CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Brady Sullivan Properties.
