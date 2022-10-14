ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Red Arrow Diner celebrates 100 years of business

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's legendary Red Arrow Diner is celebrating one hundred years in business. The Red Arrow has been serving Granite Staters since 1922 and has welcomed a number of out-of-town stars and politicians over the years. To celebrate, the diner held a block party-style event Saturday afternoon.
7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,500 )

7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn

Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
Boston

Visit these 12 Halloween towns that aren’t Salem

There's plenty of spooky fun happening across the region. Salem is an indisputable Halloween mecca, with more than half a million visitors descending upon the historic city during October for its month-long Haunted Happenings. However, New England is full of festive towns that host fun October activities and embrace Halloween....
Haverhill Public Schools closed to students on Monday as teachers strike

HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike. The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options. Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at...
Oct. 21: Build Back Better Community Celebration at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – A brief community celebration highlighting the future of technology in Manchester and featuring light fare is set for next week. Manchester NextGen Resiliency Council (City of Manchester, ARMI, SNHU, UNH-Manchester, Manchester Transit Authority, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission) announced a community celebration event on October 21 from 12 – 2 p.m. in Arms Park to showcase their successful Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant application.
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns

PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business

Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
9 Fantastic Ways To Spend A Relaxing Day On Beautiful Plum Island

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cool and serene, Plum Island is an 11-mile-long barrier island off the coast of Newbury, Massachusetts. Bring your flip-flops, sun hat, and binoculars. The Essex County island is a big sandbox, with beaches covering the shoreline. The brilliant sunshine will require a hat and shades because the trees are low-growing. Don’t forget your binoculars: The bird population is interesting, migratory, and diverse.
City of Laconia Trick or Treat Hours

Trick or treat hours in the City of Laconia will be Monday, October 31 from 5 to 8 pm. Please be sure to drive carefully with all of the extra people out and about!
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Butler, St. John and McLaughlin of CBRE arrange $29.13 million sale of 192-unit White Cliffs at Dover to Brady Sullivan

Dover, NH CBRE has arranged the $29.13 million sale of White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit garden style apartment community located at 510 Marthas Way. CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Brady Sullivan Properties.
