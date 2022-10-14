Police find at least four men shot at NC home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at least four men who were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.
The victims were being treated at a local hospital for various injuries. Their names and conditions were being withheld at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.
