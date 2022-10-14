ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Police find at least four men shot at NC home

By Jason O. Boyd
CBS 17
 2 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at least four men who were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.

The victims were being treated at a local hospital for various injuries. Their names and conditions were being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020.

CBS 17

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

