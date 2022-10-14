Jury selection set for Florida dentist accused of sexually assaulting several women

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — After being arrested four times in 2022 for allegedly sexually assaulting several different victims, a Pensacola dentist’s trial will begin on Monday.

Background on arrests

Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times.

On May 25, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sexual battery complaint by one of Stamitoles employees. The victim said in the arrest report she was having trouble with one of the tools and asked Stamitoles to show her how the tool works. The victim said Stamitoles commented on how the tool goes “in and out” and that he is very good at going “in and out.” The victim said soon after Stamitoles grabbed her by her arm, hit her on her butt with his open hand and then hugged her. The next day, the victim said she was helping clean the bathroom when Stamitoles walked in the bathroom, shut the door, hugged her from behind and kissed her on the back of the head.

On May 31, deputies said they responded to another sexual battery complaint by a patient of Stamitoles. The victim said on Dec. 16, 2020, while visiting Stamitoles Dental, Stamitoles inappropriately patted her breast multiple times while she was lying on the table for a dental procedure. The victim said she knew it was not accidental because of the amount of times Stamitoles patted it, coupled with his “weird” compliment of her physical appearance.

Also on May 31, deputies responded to another sexual battery complaint by another patient of Stamitoles. The victim said on May 18, she had a follow-up appointment with Stamitoles. Out of nowhere, the victim said Stamitoles started asking her several personal questions such as if she was still dating her neighbor, and how does she satisfy herself. The victim said Stamitoles said he could satisfy her, and he was “like a god.” During the questions, the victim said Stamitoles would rub the victim’s face and her lips, would rub his body up against hers and make moaning noises.

The last time he was arrested in 2022 was July 21, according to arrest reports. Deputies said they made contact with a victim who said she was a patient of Stamitoles and he would sometimes kiss her on the forehead and tell her how beautiful she was. The victim said occasionally, Stamitoles would touch her cheek with his hands while kissing her forehead and say he would “fix her.” The victim said another time, Stamitoles grabbed her breasts with his hands and smashed them together while she was in the dental chair. When asked why she continued to see Stamitoles, the victim said she was making monthly payments of $2,000 for her dental work and felt like she had to continue seeing Stamitoles because of these payments.

Deputies said they ran a records check on Stamitoles and found 17 battery reports had been filed from various women since May 2022.

Florida State Surgeon General issues emergency order prohibiting Stamitoles from practicing on women

On June 23, after hearing all of the allegations, Florida State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ordered the emergency restriction of the dental license of Stamitoles, allowing him to only perform dental work on males.

According to Florida Statute Section 456.073, the State Surgeon General has the authority to summarily restrict Stamitoles’ dental license, in accordance with section 120.60(6), Florida Statutes.

The order said Stamitoles received his license to practice dentistry in Florida in 1984, and previously had his license revoked by the Georgia Board of Dentistry in or around 1995. The order said he did not report the revocation to the Florida Board of Dentistry.

In 2003, Stamitoles was arrested on battery charges and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office interviewed six employees who all confirmed that the allegations were “probably true” because of Stamitoles’ past conduct with them and other patients.

“Dental patients are placed in a vulnerable position when receiving care from their dental provider,” Lapado said in the order. “When receiving care, dental patients lay down in a confined space while their provider is in close proximity. This positioning leaves patients subject to abuse that is easy to conceal from others. Due to the potential for abuse that is inherent under these circumstances, dentists must possess good judgement and good moral character in order to safely practice dentistry and must refrain from placing their patients in situations that violate their safety and welfare. Dr. Stamitoles has exhibited a pattern of increasingly predatory and sexually aggressive behavior. Dr. Stamitoles has willfully abused his position as a dentist to sexually violate patients who trusted him to act professionally and within the boundaries of generally accepted treatment. Dr. Stamitoles’ deviant actions demonstrate that he poses a significant danger to female patients.”

Lapado said Stamitoles’ employees are already aware of his deviant behavior, and this has not hindered him from his inappropriate conduct.

“Therefore, nothing short of the immediate restriction of Dr. Stamitoles’ license to practice as a dentist on female patients in the State of Florida will protect the public from the dangers created by Dr. Stamitoles’ continued, unrestricted practice of dentistry.”

As of Oct. 13, Stamitoles’ license shows active with an emergency restriction on the Florida Department of Health’s website.

Jury selection begins next week

The trial for several counts of sexual battery against Stamitoles begins Monday, Oct. 17, with jury selection beginning at 8:30 a.m.

He appeared in court on Oct. 13 for his final plea, but according to the Escambia County Clerk of Court, his final plea was reset. They said the jury selection is still scheduled for Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.