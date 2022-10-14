Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $32
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Prime Early Access Sale deals. Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget. We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung,...
Apple Insider
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $223 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
Need a powerful coding laptop? Get the Microsoft Surface 4 laptop for $300 less at Best Buy
Want a touch-screen laptop that's great for coursework, coding and more? Save big on Surface 4 Laptops with Best Buy.
The best dock for MacBook Pro in 2022
Want to connect lots of devices to your laptop? You can do just that, with the best dock for MacBook Pro
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
itechpost.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Garmin Smartwatches That You Can Now Get for Less Than $200
There are only a handful of hours left before the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends and with the dozens of great deals available, we understand that it can very overwhelming. We are here to help you out by listing down many of the deals and discounts you can enjoy during the sale event!
laptopmag.com
Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event
October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads. Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
moneytalksnews.com
Garmin Running Smartwatches at eBay: Up to 50% off
Save on a variety of new and refurbished GPS and running watches. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $99.99. (You'd pay $60 more for it new at Walmart).
ZDNet
The best deals in audio online: Beats headphones for $149, Skullcandy earbuds from $7
While Amazon's October Early Prime Access Sale has drawn to a close, other US retailers are still offering a range of discounts on tech, gadgets, home appliances, and, of particular interest to us, audio equipment and headphones. Headphones, headsets, and earbuds are common items to end up with sale price...
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales
We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, with the models, prices, and retailers you should be on the hunt for in November.
TechRadar
Amazon Prime Day sale slashes Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to just $269 - the lowest price ever
We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and we've spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to a record-low price. For a limited time, Prime members can snag the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 64GB tablet and one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.
Comments / 0