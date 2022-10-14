ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
SHOPPING
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event

October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads. Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Garmin Running Smartwatches at eBay: Up to 50% off

Save on a variety of new and refurbished GPS and running watches. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $99.99. (You'd pay $60 more for it new at Walmart).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day sale slashes Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to just $269 - the lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and we've spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to a record-low price. For a limited time, Prime members can snag the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 64GB tablet and one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy