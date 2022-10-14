ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

1d ago

I would think reparations if owed should be paid out of Africa’s wealth. After all the tribe rulers are the ones who enslaved weaker tribes and who they didn’t kill they sold.

lamar fitzpatrick
1d ago

God is going to judge for the past and present wrongness by those who are dead and alive, those of you that are racist and practice racism you going to reap what you sow,no matter who you are, where you are you going to reap what you sow, God's word say so.It's time for all of us to get right and stay right with God, correct the wrongness that has and is still being done today.Satan has a plan to destroy all of us,don't let him, God has a plan to save your souls, choose God's plan before it's to late, time is winding down, Get right with the Lord right now and stay right.

richard knight
1d ago

why don't we end the past but still remember it,to make a better future and a safer America and stop letting the politicians and radicals run our lives. SMH

Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
nypressnews.com

DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
WASHINGTON, DC
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
Troy Messenger

Marjorie Lane honored at ASU

Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
TROY, AL
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
blavity.com

5 Unforgettable And Iconic Homecoming Moments From Howard University’s Yardfest

Historically Black colleges and universities have debated forever on whose homecoming festivities reign supreme. While Spelman College, and Morehouse College, are on the top of the totem pole, and North Carolina A&T University of Greensboro takes pride in having “the greatest homecoming on earth,” we know Howard University got it on lock.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Poll: Race for Anne Arundel County’s next executive ‘too close to call’

Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County’s incumbent Democratic County Executive, is locked in a competitive race with first-term Republican County Councilmember Jessica Haire. It’s in contrast to races statewide where Democrats are poised to win their races, polls show. Dan Nataf, who runs the Center for the Study of Local Issues at Anne Arundel Community College, said the race had the reverse image of the one four years ago.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WSFA

Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
