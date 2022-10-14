ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

2 charged in shooting near NC elementary school, sheriff says

By Ciara Lankford, Mike Andrews
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Af318_0iZ1L5l700

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing what she believed were three gunshots outside the school.

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

When she looked outside, she told deputies she saw a man running from a nearby home and vehicles driving away from across the road.

The elementary school’s resource officer made sure there were no imminent threats to the school or students inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The school went into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

More than 30 deputies responded to the area and secured the elementary school. Following the reported nearby shooting, deputies charged Terry Dean Kee Jr. with communicating threats and charged Joseph Tyler Floyd with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home along Stony Point Road due to an ongoing dispute. Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting.

Kee Jr. and Floyd have both been issued a $10,000 secured bond.

A major disturbance occurred close by in our community today.  As a precautionary effort, we immediately locked down our building until the matter was resolved.  As you know, we work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students.  Our wonderful Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and has been on and around our campus to provide an extra layer of support as they worked through the issue.  We could not be more thankful for our Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer.  Although this did not directly involve our school, they made sure everyone remained safe and secure.

We lifted the lockdown after about 45 minutes.  We did so after receiving the green light from the Sheriff’s Office team who was on and around campus.

Cleveland County Schools
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

Boo Dawgs mom
2d ago

The uneducated are interfering with kids trying to get an education. Kids are in fear at school not knowing what nut case is going to open fire as it is, it has to affect their concentration to worry about things like that and it's horribly unfair to the children, and then some idiot does something like this. Obviously a problem with self control. Should have been no bond and let them sit in jail untill their court date. Maybe they can see the error of their ways with some down time. Hopefully the judge will dish out some real time, not that it will do any good in the least, but I'll feel better knowing they or at least the shooter is somewhere he definitely doesn't want to be for a good while.

Reply
3
Related
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
qcnews.com

Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
ROCK HILL, SC
my40.tv

Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
ASHEVILLE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Bojangles Suspect in Car-Breaking Incident Gives Statement

A Fort Mill man charged last Sunday night with breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21 has issued a statement, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, says he had been drinking at the Panthers game and ended up mixing up his car with one that looked exactly the same.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
ROCK HILL, SC
my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy