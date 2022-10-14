ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Foundation offers scholarship funds for private school students in Westmoreland

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Pastor Bob Ross understands the need for scholarship programs that open the door to private schools for lower income students.

He sees it each year at his school — Heritage Baptist Academy, a school tucked into the small Heritage Baptist Church along Lowry Avenue in Jeannette — where families in need often utilize grant dollars to help cover tuition costs.

“It helps the lower income families and families from failing school districts. … It helps them to be able to afford the tuition and afford to be able to come to the school,” Ross said.

Bridge Educational Foundation, a Harrisburg-based scholarship organization, Thursday presented a $59,000 check that will be used to help fund private school tuition for students throughout Westmoreland County. The money was funded through donations from Waste Management, RBC Capital Markets and Malady & Woote.

The event, which took place at the Heritage Baptist Church, featured several Republican lawmakers; p representatives from rivate schools; and Waste Management and RBC Capital Markets.

“Parents are the absolute best advocates for their students and so they know what’s best, and this program allows parents to make a choice despite their financial circumstances,” said Natalie Nutt, Bridge’s executive director. “We see it all the time. … Times are tough for families, and these scholarships are making even more of a difference.”

On average, Bridge provides $1,000 scholarships to students in need. The Westmoreland funds will help students at Aquinas Academy, Christ the Divine Teacher School, Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Heritage Baptist Academy, Mary Queen of Apostles, Queen of Angels Catholic School, St. Florian Preschool and St. Sebastian Regional School.

Bridge is one of many organizations certified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development under the educational improvement tax credit program, which offers tax credits for corporate contributions.

Through the program, companies are provided with a 75% tax credit for funds donated to approved, nonprofit scholarships or educational improvement organizations. Businesses can donate up to $750,000 each year through the educational improvement tax credit and opportunity scholarship tax credit programs.

Money goes to certified nonprofits, which then disperse funds to low income students wanting to attend private school.

Organizations like Bridge work with schools across the state to find families that are most in need, Nutt said.

“We work with those families, they provide a scholarship application and then we cut a check to the school for the benefit of those children’s tuition accounts,” she said.

The program, which was founded in 2001, has been expanded several times, the most recent being in July when lawmakers added $115 million in scholarship opportunities for Pennsylvania families. That means that educational tax credits now total $345 million annually.

At Bridge, scholarships have been presented to more than 32,000 students in 61 Pennsylvania counties.

“The covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting educational changes and closures, prompted many families to consider their educational options. EITC scholarships are an important financial tool for families seeking an alternative to their local public school,” Nutt said.

Local impacts

That is what happened in the case of Evan Lozar, 14, who has attended Heritage Baptist Church since 2018.

“It means a lot to me because it helps me improve and grow in the Lord, and it really gives me every opportunity to come to a school that is based around the Lord. … The teachers here, they really care for us and I appreciate that,” Lozar said.

Kevin Frye, principal at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, said the scholarship funds have been a “game changer” for the district.

“For a long time we’ve known that there are families out there who might want to benefit from a Catholic education and never could find it affordable. … We’re in a position now where through Bridges and others we’re able to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in support,” Frye said. “A Catholic education is now affordable to anyone who seeks it.”

He noted that funds from Bridge alone benefit between two and three Greensburg Central Catholic families each year.

“It is very good to help schools like this, to help students for one reason or another that would like to go to a different school,” said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield. “They’re able to do that. So I think it’s important and it’s good for students whose parents may not be able to pay for these things on their own. They get the opportunity and the choice to do that for their child.”

